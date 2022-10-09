Bills Defensive End Ejected After ‘Elbowing’ Referee [VIDEO]

Just one minute before the final whistle blew on the Buffalo Bills‘ dominant 38-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 9, a scrum broke out between the two teams, which caused defensive end A.J. Epenesa to get kicked out of the game.

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg tweeted, “Epenesa has been disqualified from the remaining minute of the game for making contact with an official,” and video of the altercation showed the referee absolutely losing his mind at Epenesa for what appeared to be an accidental elbow tap.

While it’s Epenesa’s responsibility to be aware of his surroundings, especially near a referee, the official was slammed on Twitter for his overly aggressive reaction.

Ref vs A.J. Epenesapic.twitter.com/JsR4X4K7gg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 9, 2022

One fan tweeted, “That ref acted like Epenesa committed murder on his family. Cool down old man,” while another person wrote, “That p**** ref talking to Epenesa like he’s gonna do something 😂.”

That ref is a WEAK for that toss of Epenesa lol — Air Raid | Buffalo Bills (@TheBillsGuys) October 9, 2022

Ref almost losing it on Epenesa pic.twitter.com/Zu4M6Ld06h — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) October 9, 2022

Dude, ref got HEATED at Epenesa — YardsPerPass (@YardsPerPass) October 9, 2022

“Expelling Epenesa for shaking off the ref when he didn’t know he was even there is a BS call,” one woman tweeted, ” while another fan wrote, “I would very much like to know what AJ Epenesa said to the ref.”

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound defensive end receiver a lot of support on Twitter while analysts questioned Hussey’s job. Football Zebra’s tweeted, “Epenesa reached the locker a minute before his teammates, as he was ejected for elbowing referee John Hussey, who is livid. SVP/officiating Walt Anderson affirmed the ejection. 5th ejection of season, 2nd by Hussey in 2 weeks.”

A.J. Epenesa not diving into too much detail about what happened at the end of the game that led to his ejection. "I want to say tempers just got a little too high. Energy was getting up. Maybe some frustrations from the other side."#Bills #Steelers pic.twitter.com/YGurkIGA2P — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) October 9, 2022

While speaking to reporters after the game, Epenesa appeared calm while discussing his first career ejection. However, he remained vague as to what caused Hussey’s major blow up.

“I want to say tempers just got a little too high,” Epenesa said. “Energy was getting up. Maybe some frustrations from the other side, too. But I think it’s just hard competitive play. That’s just what it was.”

Epenesa Is Already Having the Best Season of His Career

Epenesa, the Bills’ former second-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, only participated in 27% of the defensive snaps during the team’s 23-20 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, per Sports Illustrated. However with several key starters injured, the 24-year-old was given the opportunity to once again step up and prove himself on Sunday.

Before getting ejected, Epenesa recorded a sack on Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, bringing his season total to 2.5 sacks, the most sacks in a year of his career, per Pro Football Focus. During the Bills season opener against the Rams, Epenesa recorded 1.5 sacks and four quarterbacks hits.

Bills QB Josh Allen Broke Several Records Against the Steelers

Josh Allen HAVE A DAY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TnzcbRW1q5 — PFF (@PFF) October 9, 2022

Putting the ref’s questionable anger issues aside, the Bills’ win over the Steelers in Week 5 was a historic afternoon for the team. Not only did Sean McDermott surpass Mark Levy to become the franchise’s head coach with the highest win percentage (61.2%), but quarterback Josh Allen broke a personal and team record with his explosive performance.

The superstar quarterback, who was replaced by backup Case Keenum early in the fourth quarter, finished the game completing 20-of-31 passes for 424 yards, which is the most a Bills player “has ever passed for in regulation,” according to the team’s PR account. “Drew Bledsoe’s team record 463 passing yards came in an overtime win at Minnesota (9/15/02).”

Allen’s 13.7 yards per attempt will mark a single game career-high, surpassing 13.1 yards per attempt against the New York Jets on November 14, 2021.

The Bills rookies had a great day today •Khalil Shakir first career TD

•James Cook first career TD

•Kaiir Elam first career Interception#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/sjREJe2Qoh — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) October 9, 2022

The big win brought out breakout performances from several rookies, as well. Cornerback Kaiir Elam recorded his first interception of the season while wide receiver Khalil Shakir caught his first touchdown pass, a 24-yard scoring catch in the second quarter. Rookie running back James Cook also tallied his first touchdown, a 24-yard rushing in the fourth quarter.