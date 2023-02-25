Ex-Bills QB Gets Love From Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson After Big Win

A former Buffalo Bills quarterback is taking the XFL by storm, and it’s catching the attention of the league’s famous new owner.

A.J. McCarron opted to take a risk on a starting job in the XFL rather than competing for a backup NFL job, a gamble that has paid off as he led the St. Louis Battlehawks to a 2-0 record with a pair of thrilling wins. The former Bills quarterback has also gotten some love from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who bought the rights to the XFL in 2020 after the revived league folded.

McCarron’s Thrilling Start in the XFL

McCarron has helped the XFL get off to an exciting start, leading his team to a comeback win in Week 1 and followed with a fourth-quarter rally on Thursday to defeat the Seattle Sea Dragons. After the game, an emotional McCarron praised his teammates, calling them “a bunch of dogs.”

“This team never quits,” McCarron said, via Al.com. “I’m just so proud of these guys. I really am. This team means a lot to me.”

After Thursday’s win, Johnson praised McCarron for taking less money in the XFL for the chance at another starting job. McCarron said it was important to show his young boys that he can compete as a professional starter.

Takes less money signing with us over the @NFL because he wanted his little boys to see him play. Now he’s 2-0 and led his team to back to back exciting last minute wins. I’d say he’s creating some memories for his boys. AJ’s decision means a helluva lot to me, personally. #XFL https://t.co/AZG6EiIy9Z — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 24, 2023