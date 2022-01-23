Bills QB Josh Allen’s GF Britt Williams Makes Special Prep for KC Rematch

Josh Allen’s biggest cheerleader is ready for the biggest game the Buffalo Bills have played this year.

Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Britt Williams, shared video of her preparations for the team’s rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. Williams has made a number of road trips to support Allen and the Bills this year, jetting out to New Orleans for Thanksgiving and Tennessee for the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Titans. She’ll be back in Kansas City on Sunday, hoping for a better outcome than last January’s visit.

Williams in ‘Playoff Blue’

The day before Sunday’s game, Williams took to Instagram to share an image of the “playoff blue” nail polish she wore and show off a video from her plane trip to Kansas City to support Allen. Aside from being her boyfriend’s biggest cheerleader, Williams has also helped to rally Bills fans together in support of the team through his four seasons. She shared a number of images from the team’s 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers on December 19 along with a caption encouraging fellow Bills fans.

“Mafia check!” Williams captioned the Instagram post.

Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, have come a long way 🙌 (via brittwilll/TT) pic.twitter.com/VqeRkZb3CD — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 7, 2021

Williams has become one of the most visible Bills fans, following Allen at every step of his journey through the NFL. The two grew up together in California but did not begin dating until 2017, when Allen was a top NFL prospect at the University of Wyoming and Williams attended California State University, Fresno, near their hometown.

As NewYorkUpstate.com noted, Williams has revealed that their relationship goes back a very long way.

“My 8 year old crush turned out to be my boyfriend a few years later. I love you! #1yeardown #bae,” she wrote in a post, thanking Allen for “flirting with me when we were 8 years old.”

Williams’s support likely meant a lot to Allen, who was overlooked coming out of high school, getting no college offers. After two years in junior college, Allen took the only Division I offer he was given, playing in largely quarterback-unfriendly conditions in Wyoming.

“I used that nonbelief as fuel to my fire,” Allen told The Denver Post the year before he was drafted. “If you didn’t want to believe in me, that’s OK, because I’ll make a believer out of you. It’s not been my mission, but it’s been kind of icing on the cake to this whole thing. Obviously, I didn’t get looked at and didn’t get recruited by Fresno State or any other school in the nation, to be honest. It has always been my goal to go into every game and show you why you should have recruited me.”

Bills Have Big Challenge Ahead

This could potentially be the last time that Williams gets to travel to support Allen on the field for several months. Though the Bills had a historic offensive output in the January 15 rout of the New England Patriots, with Allen leading the offense to seven touchdowns on seven drives before a final kneel-down, they are facing a Chiefs team that also scored 42 points in the Wild Card round.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Allen said he had total faith in his teammates as the Bills look to keep their season alive.