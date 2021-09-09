“I have the same mindset and same mentality of [having a] chip on my shoulder. I was in junior college not too long ago. So to be sitting where I am, actually it’s a great feeling. But … the name of the game is winning championships. We won’t stop until we’re there, whether it’s working on the field or in the weight room and in the meeting rooms, just trying to be the best that we can be and give ourselves a chance.”

While the team faces high expectations, so too does Allen personally. A season after he finished second in MVP voting, a number of pundits have pegged Allen as the favorite this year. It could be challenging for Allen to improve on his performance from last season, when he broke a number of team records while throwing for 4,544 yards with 37 touchdown passes, along with another eight rushing scores and a receiving touchdown.

