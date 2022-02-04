Bills QB Josh Allen Earns Praise for Act of Super Bowl Generosity

Josh Allen lost out on the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback is making sure that someone else gets the opportunity to see the big game.

Allen announced this week that he is partnering with an organization that works with military veterans to donate two Super Bowl tickets. The donation has earned some praise for Allen, who has inspired plenty of philanthropy through his four years with the Bills.

Allen Gives Back

Allen announced this week that he is working with USAA and The Veterans of Foreign Wars to give two Super Bowl tickets to Iraq War veteran Cory Geisler, a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army who served from 2005 to 2012. The Wisconsin native is planning to bring his wife to the Super Bowl, a press release noted.

Proud to work with @USAA and @VFWHQ to honor @USArmy veteran SSGT Cory Geisler with a trip for two to #SuperBowlLVI – thank you for your service! #SaluteToService #USAApartner pic.twitter.com/L5vDwBtfg0 — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) February 2, 2022

Allen said he is excited for the chance to give back and meet Geisler during Super Bowl weekend.

“Giving up a successful career to serve our country and enlist in the U.S. Army is incredibly admirable,” Allen said in a press release. “I’m excited to team up with USAA and the VFW to send Staff Sergeant Cory Geisler to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles where I can’t wait to shake his hand and thank him for his service.”

The donation has earned some praise for Allen, who has been involved in past efforts honoring members of the military including sending letters to service members. Many fans took to Twitter to share their appreciation for his generosity.

“Amazing Josh!! So proud to say you’re our QB!! Thank you SSGT Cory Geisler for your service,” tweeted one fan. “You’re without a doubt, the best of us. Hope you have the time of your life at the game!”

Allen a Magnet for Philanthropy

Aside from his own charitable acts around Buffalo, Allen has inspired many others to give, especially Bills fans. When his grandmother died during the 2020 season, fans came together to honor her memory by making donations to Allen’s favorite cause in Buffalo, the Oishei Children’s Hospital. They collectively donated more than $1.1 million, allowing the hospital to dedicate a wing to the memory of Patricia Allen.