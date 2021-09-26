Bills’ Josh Allen and Dawson Knox Celebrate TD With Awkward Prom Photo

Josh Allen and Dawson Knox have apparently cycled through their cool touchdown celebrations and moved onto the awkward ones.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end unveiled what quickly became a viral celebration after connecting for a touchdown in Sunday’s win over Washington Football Team, standing together in a pose reminiscent of the oddly posed photos from the high school prom. The celebration was punctuation on a bounceback day for Allen as the Bills quarterback answered critics with a performance reminiscent of his MVP-caliber season in 2020.

Taking it Back to High School

Knox and Allen broke out the celebration after connecting for 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter that put the Bills up 21-0 over Washington. After celebrating the diving grab with other teammates, Knox stopped so Allen could pose behind him, with Allen’s hands gently placed on Knox’s hips.

Josh Allen and Dawson Knox: Just guys being dudes.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/tyuyIbWwUK — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) September 26, 2021

Allen and Knox have already been known for their choreographed touchdown celebrations, including a nod to the 2007 Andy Samberg comedy “Hot Rod” that they’ve broken out a few times before.

Josh Allen and Dawson Knox pulled this celebration out of "Hot Rod" 😂 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/nqcl0vOYxM — ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2020

While he’s been leading the Bills to the two consecutive playoff appearances and the first AFC East title in nearly three decades, Allen has also found a way to keep the game fun. As Matt Warren of SB Nation’s Buffalo Rumblings noted, Allen has created specialized handshakes with a number of teammates and even consulted with Bills legend Jim Kelly on celebrations.

The flex. The handshake. The pump fake. @JoshAllenQB and @JimKelly1212 break down the best Bills celebrations ever. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/cEC8HGonsA — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 27, 2019

Statement Game for Allen

The 43-21 win was a statement game for the Bills, who had faced some questions about miscues on offense. Allen finished the game completing 32 of 43 passes for 358 yards and five total touchdowns, four through the air to go along with one rushing score.

Through the first two games of the season, the big story for the Bills had been the uncharacteristic struggles from Allen and the passing offense. He averaged just 224.5 yards per game through the first two weeks, struggling on many of his deeper throws.

Josh Allen has 300+ pass yards & 4 TD passes today, his 5th-career such game. Per Elias, Allen joins Patrick Mahomes (9), Dan Marino (9), Andrew Luck (6) and Kurt Warner (6) as the only players with 5+ such games in their first four seasons. pic.twitter.com/yftDfpH1kl — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 26, 2021

Allen appeared to take the poor performances hard, vowing to improve.

“Whether it’s finding the check down early and just trying to get into a groove … That’s expected from us,” Allen said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “I demand so much of myself and I want to execute at such a high level. When things aren’t going well I get so frustrated with myself. So I got to find a way to keep going, be light for the guys and be the best leader that I can be for this team.”

Even before Sunday’s blowout win over Washington, Allen’s coach didn’t agree that the quarterback was having a rough season. Sean McDermott defended Allen this week, saying he has been making the little plays that don’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet.

“You look at what he did in last week’s game… there was a lot of growth between Week 1 and Week 2 that’s maybe not being talked about,” McDermott told reporters.

“I just feel like, things that, execution wise and running the operation. You look at even just a couple of throws that were within five yards of the line of scrimmage. When you go back and look at the tape, those throws aren’t made by every quarterback in the league. Smart football wins.”

