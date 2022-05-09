Bills QB Josh Allen and GF Spotted With Paris Hilton in Miami

Josh Allen’s fame meter continues to explode this offseason.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback has turned into a bona fide celebrity since the conclusion of the season, earning invites to marquee golf tournaments and write-ups from celebrity news outlets. Allen was in the spotlight again at this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, where he spent time with a racing friend and rubbed elbows with the other stars in attendance, including the biggest social media star of the 2000s.

Spike Lee and #Bills QB Josh Allen meet in the paddocks before Formula 1 Miami @f1miami #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/TzTGem0ffC — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) May 8, 2022

Allen’s Simple Life in Miami

While they were in Miami enjoying the Formula One race, Allen and girlfriend Brittany Williams got the chance to hang out with one of the pioneers of the reality television genre, Paris Hilton. They were photographed together in a VIP area near the McLaren garage.

Josh Allen hanging with Paris Hilton. That’s, uh, names I never expected in one sentence. pic.twitter.com/cLPiGTrsSA — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) May 8, 2022

Allen has a special connection to McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo, an Australian who last year decided to jump on the Bills bandwagon. Ricciardo told ESPN that he wanted to declare an allegiance to an NFL team, staying he felt an immediate connection to the Buffalo fanbase.

“To be honest, mate, every week I’d see something viral on Instagram with the Bills Mafia. It kind of reminds me of my mates back home,” he said. “It is a team we would support. It speaks our language.

“I think they’re all having a good time. By the sounds of it they’re very loyal fans. I know as well the Bills Mafia has a big charity, another incentive to get behind them. It’s giving back to the community and I thought that was pretty cool as well.”

There were plenty of other famous athletes in attendance at Sunday’s race, including Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Michael Jordan.

Allen’s Star Power

This has been anything but a quiet offseason for Allen, who has found himself in the spotlight almost weekly. He was spotted attending the Masters with friend and former AFC East rival Sam Darnold last month, and later got some tabloid attention for an outing with his girlfriend in Hollywood. As TMZ reported, Allen and Williams were photographed as they went to dinner at an “L.A. hotspot.”

“The couple was spotted heading into Catch in West Hollywood just after sunset … and the quarterback didn’t seem to have too many cares in the world as he walked into the restaurant next to Brittany Williams,” the report noted, adding details about the outfits each of them wore.

Allen will be in the spotlight even more next month when he and Mahomes team up to take on Brady and Aaron Rodgers in “The Match,” a charity golf event that will be broadcast on national television.

Josh Allen & Tom Brady are already taking some subtle jabs on social media about facing off in ‘The Match’ https://t.co/EbCyiCtc5s — TheBillsWire (@TheBillsWire) April 20, 2022

Allen already has some experience in high-stake golf tournaments. He competed in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in February, turning down an invite as a Pro Bowl alternate to compete in the golf tournament instead. Though Allen and partner Keith Mitchell missed the cut at the event, the Bills quarterback said afterward it was a great way to spend a weekend.

“I’m so competitive that I was just so frustrated the whole week and not playing well,” Allen told USA Today’s Mackenzie Salmon during Super Bowl weekend. “But to look out and see the beach and the water, and it being 70 degrees at 10 o’clock in the morning with the sun shining down on my face … it was hard to be mad.”

