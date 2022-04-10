Bills QB Josh Allen Spotted at Masters With Former AFC East Rival

Josh Allen got the chance to indulge in his second sports love this weekend.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was seen in the crowd at the Masters, hanging out with a friend and former AFC East rival. It’s now the second major golf appearance for Allen since the heartbreaking end to Buffalo’s season.

Allen Follows Tiger

The Bills quarterback was spotted by Golf Magazine writer Dylan Dethier, who noticed that Allen and former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold were following Tiger Woods’ group.

We have a Josh Allen sighting at Augusta National. #Bills https://t.co/MWVajDz3Qo — Brian Koziol (@BrianWGR) April 9, 2022

As Audacy’s Jesse Pantuosco noted, Allen didn’t make it onto the broadcast and there likely won’t be any pictures of him on social media.

“If you’re looking for photo evidence of Allen and Darnold walking the grounds at Augusta, you won’t find any,” Pantuosco wrote. “That’s because patrons are required to turn over their phones upon arrival.”

Allen got a front-row seat to one of the biggest comeback stories in sports, with Woods competing in the Masters just 14 months after a being in a serious car wreck in Los Angeles that looked like it could end his playing career. Though Woods finished far down the leaderboard, he did make the cut and said on Sunday that he was thrilled to be back on the course.

Less than 14 months after the car accident that nearly cost him his leg, Tiger Woods came to #TheMasters and played 72 holes. Incredible 👏 pic.twitter.com/NiGkyxKwVp — ESPN (@espn) April 10, 2022

“I don’t think words can really describe that given where I was a little over a year ago and what my prospects were at that time to end up here and be able to play in all four rounds,” Woods said. “Even a month ago, I didn’t know if I could pull this off. I think it was a positive, and I’ve got some work to do and looking forward to it.”

Woods nearly lost a leg in the accident, but has spent more than a year rehabbing to make it back in time for the Masters.

Allen’s Love of Golf

This is not the first time that Allen has made an appearance on the golf course in recent months. Back in February, he turned down the chance to play in the Pro Bowl as an alternate and instead accepted an invitation to compete in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his native California.

Allen told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that he wanted an early start to the offseason after a bruising season with the Bills.

“Unfortunately I will be declining the invitation to play in the Pro Bowl this year in order to allow my body to rest and recover from the harshness of the season,” Allen wrote in a text message to Mortensen. “The type of quarterback I am, I obtain a lot of bumps and bruises along the road of a season, so I will use this time to let my body heal.”

Keith Mitchell and his pro-am partner, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, meet with the media ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. pic.twitter.com/to3NY8PaJt — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 2, 2022

As Audacy’s Pantuosco noted, this is also not the first time that Allen has teamed up with Darnold on the golf course, as the pair also attended the Masters together in 2019. Though they were rivals during Darnold’s time on the Jets, the two have been close since college and spent offseasons training and sometimes going on vacations together.

