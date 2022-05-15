Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is speaking out on the mass shooting tragedy that took place in city on Saturday.

The Bills quarterback joined a number of other local officials in sharing condolences after the incident, which claimed the lives of 10 people inside a Tops supermarket in Buffalo. A number of Allen’s teammates have also offered their own messages, as have others with close ties to the team and city.

Allen Speaks Out

Shortly after news of the tragedy first hit the internet, Allen took to Twitter to say he was heartbroken over the shooting.

“Extremely hard to express the emotions right now,” Allen tweeted. “Absolutely heartbroken for the victims and their families, and for the City of Buffalo.”

The Bills released a brief statement as well, echoing Allen’s sentiments.

“Praying for and with our Buffalo community,” the team tweeted. “Our hearts are with the victims, their families and friends.”

Some former players have offered their sentiments as well. Bills legend and Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas, who still lives in the Buffalo area, also took to Twitter to say he was both saddened and angry at the senseless tragedy.