Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is speaking out on the mass shooting tragedy that took place in city on Saturday.
The Bills quarterback joined a number of other local officials in sharing condolences after the incident, which claimed the lives of 10 people inside a Tops supermarket in Buffalo. A number of Allen’s teammates have also offered their own messages, as have others with close ties to the team and city.
Allen Speaks Out
Shortly after news of the tragedy first hit the internet, Allen took to Twitter to say he was heartbroken over the shooting.
“Extremely hard to express the emotions right now,” Allen tweeted. “Absolutely heartbroken for the victims and their families, and for the City of Buffalo.”
The Bills released a brief statement as well, echoing Allen’s sentiments.
“Praying for and with our Buffalo community,” the team tweeted. “Our hearts are with the victims, their families and friends.”
Some former players have offered their sentiments as well. Bills legend and Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas, who still lives in the Buffalo area, also took to Twitter to say he was both saddened and angry at the senseless tragedy.
“The news today is heartbreaking and infuriating at the same time,” he tweeted. “My love goes out to the Buffalo community and to those of you who lost someone. We are here for you and we love you.”
Others with ties to Buffalo have weighed in. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen — who both left the Bills this year to take their positions with New York — also released a joint statement saying they were heartbroken for their “adopted home” in Buffalo.
“We are saddened by the senseless tragedy in Buffalo today,” the statement read. “For us and several members of our staff, Buffalo is our hometown or our adopted home. On behalf of the Giants organization and those of us who come from Buffalo, our hearts go out to the victims and their families and to the entire Buffalo community.”
Allen’s Close Ties to Community
Allen has fostered especially close ties to Buffalo during his four years with the franchise, often leaning on the fanbase and the local community for support. When his grandmother, Patricia Allen, passed away in 2020, fans came together to raise more than $1.1 million in donations to Josh Allen’s local charity, the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.
In November 2021, the hospital official unveiled the “Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing,” which was created through the outpouring of donations from Bills fans. At the time, Allen said he was touched to see the way the community came together in his time of need.
“It was an honor and a privilege to tour the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing. My family and I cannot even begin to express our gratitude for the support this community has shown us,” Allen said. “The dedication and commitment that the staff at Oishei shows families and patients during their time in the hospital absolutely exemplifies what it means to live in the city of good neighbors here in Buffalo. Thank you all so much and Go Bills!”
