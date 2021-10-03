Bills Bench Tackle Cody Ford in Offensive Line Shakeup

The Buffalo Bills are shaking things up at offensive line.

After starting guard Jon Feliciano was lost to a practice mishap, the team shuffled around the starting lineup and sent a controversial high draft pick to the bench. The moves come as the Bills have found their groove on offense, winning the last two weeks in blowout fashion.

Cody Ford Hits the Bench

As Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire noted, the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans came with something of a surprise — Cody Ford, who started all seven games he appeared in last season and the first three games of this year — was relegated to the bench. Daryl Williams was moved over from right tackle to right guard, and Spencer Brown took Williams’ normal place on the right. Ike Boettger filled in for Feliciano at left guard after he was ruled out with a concussion suffered in practice on September 29.

Ford had been a second-round pick in 2019, but has had a tumultuous tenure as a starter. Back in July, Bleacher Report’s Chris Roling said drafting Ford was the franchise’s biggest mistake over the last five years, noting that he has been graded poorly last season.

“Projected as a tackle, Ford made it in all 16 games as a rookie and got called for eight penalties and allowed seven sacks, earning a 52.4 Pro Football Focus grade (a replaceable grade, the lowest mark on the grading scale),” Roling wrote.