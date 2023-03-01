Bills GM Issues Strong Statement on Stefon Diggs After Trade Rumors

While some Buffalo Bills fans may have grown concerned about the future of Stefon Diggs after his tumultuous end to the last season, general manager Brandon Beane isn’t worried about the team’s All-Pro wide receiver.

Diggs was seen growing visibly upset on the sidelines during the team’s divisional-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and reportedly left the stadium in a rush after the game. The outburst sparked trade rumors, which grew even more as Diggs made cryptic remarks about his future and his brother made some very public efforts to recruit the Bills receiver to the Dallas Cowboys.

But Beane spoke out about Diggs this week, defending the receiver and appearing to quash any trade rumors by reassuring fans that he will be back with the team next season.

Bills GM Ensures Diggs Will Be Back in 2023

Speaking to reporters on February 28, Beane said that Diggs has always been an emotional player who desperately wants to win.