Bills GM Issues Strong Statement on Stefon Diggs After Trade Rumors

While some Buffalo Bills fans may have grown concerned about the future of Stefon Diggs after his tumultuous end to the last season, general manager Brandon Beane isn’t worried about the team’s All-Pro wide receiver.
Diggs was seen growing visibly upset on the sidelines during the team’s divisional-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and reportedly left the stadium in a rush after the game. The outburst sparked trade rumors, which grew even more as Diggs made cryptic remarks about his future and his brother made some very public efforts to recruit the Bills receiver to the Dallas Cowboys.
But Beane spoke out about Diggs this week, defending the receiver and appearing to quash any trade rumors by reassuring fans that he will be back with the team next season.
Bills GM Ensures Diggs Will Be Back in 2023
Speaking to reporters on February 28, Beane said that Diggs has always been an emotional player who desperately wants to win.
“You guys have gotten to know him well through his three seasons here, and he’s going to wear his emotions on his sleeve,” Beane said, via the Buffalo News. “He’s not going to hide his feelings, and he wants to win. As long as that’s the goal, that it’s about winning and it’s not personal goals, and I know that with him. It’s about winning.”
Beane went on to say that Diggs was upset after the Cincinnati loss only because it brought an end to the Bills’ season, not any personal gripe about his role in the offense.
The Bills general manager added that it was best for everyone involved to take a step back from the emotions of the situation. Beane added that he looked forward to seeing Diggs again and preparing for the next season — and apparent repudiation of the trade rumors that began circulating in recent weeks.
“Now’s the best time just to, everybody, take a deep breath. It’s been a long season,” he said. “Obviously, we all know we went through a lot of adversity this year. Let’s just all take a pause, take a breath. I have no doubt that at the right time, we’ll all come back and sit down and start preparing for 2023.”
Sean McDermott Addresses Diggs
Bills head coach Sean McDermott also defended the team’s star receiver, saying there was nothing wrong with growing emotional after a disappointing loss. He joined Beane in stressing Diggs will be back with the Bills next season.
“I love Stef,” McDermott said. “He’s highly competitive. … The season gets long and you’re very competitive, and then, all of a sudden, it ends and you’re emotional. So some of that comes up, but when you have time to get away a little bit and gain a little perspective on things, it’s healthy for you. I know it is for me. Stef’s a heck of a football player, and I know we’re a better team with Stef with us and we look forward to having him back here.”
Some insiders had already noted the improbability that the Bills would trade Diggs. Aside from the fact that Diggs has been Buffalo’s most productive receiver over the past three seasons and a major driver of one of the league’s top offenses, the Bills would also stand to lose out financially if he were traded. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio noted that the Bills would trigger a salary cap charge of $34.775 million if they traded Diggs before June 1.