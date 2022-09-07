Ex-Bills WR Announces Retirement After 13 NFL Seasons

After one last go-round with the Buffalo Bills, Emmanuel Sanders is ready to ride off into the sunset.

The 35-year-old released a statement on September 7 announcing his retirement from the NFL. Sanders had spoken about his desire to win one more Super Bowl when he joined the Bills last offseason, but after a season that ended in heartbreak he decided to retire as a member of the only team where he’d won it all.

Sanders Joins Denver Broncos to Announce Retirement

After skirting around the issue for several months, Sanders officially announced his retirement on Wednesday in a statement issued through the Denver Broncos. Sanders said he no longer felt the same desire to play and was comfortable in his decision to end his career.

“I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play, I tried to go 100 percent as hard as I can. And that’s why I can hang my hat and say I gave the game everything I had and the game gave it back to me.”@ESanders_10 announces his retirement as a Bronco: pic.twitter.com/q1QTmy673s — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 7, 2022

“I don’t have the itch,” Sanders said, via the team. “And I think I don’t have the itch because I know I gave the game everything that I had to offer. . . . I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play. I tried to go 100 percent, as hard as I can. . . . I gave the game everything that I had, and the game gave it back to me. I’m walking away three Super Bowl appearances, a Super Bowl ring and memories of a lifetime. I’m absolutely blessed and grateful for the opportunity to be able to play this game at the level that I played at.”

After starting his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sanders played six seasons with the Broncos and was named to two Pro Bowls during that stretch. His best season came in 2014 when he had 101 catches for 1404 yards with nine touchdowns.

Sanders had 42 catches for 626 yards and four touchdowns with the Bills last season, scoring his only career playoff touchdown in the team’s 47-17 win against the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round.

Sanders Hinted at Retirement With the Bills

Sanders had dropped hints throughout the last season that he was nearing retirement. In February, just weeks after Buffalo’s season ended with a crushing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs, Sanders said he had a lot to consider in the offseason. After playing for four different teams over his final three seasons, the wide receiver also hinted that he was ready to settle down and spend more time with his family.