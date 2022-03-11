Bills Could Add Former League MVP as Josh Allen’s Backup: Report

The Buffalo Bills could trade in one prominent backup quarterback for another, with an insider suggesting that the team could target a former league MVP to back up Josh Allen next season.

The Bills have a bare quarterback room behind Allen, with Mitch Trubisky headed to free agency at the completion of his one-year deal and practice squad signal-callers Jake Fromm and Davis Webb plucked away by the New York Giants. Finding a new backup will be a priority this offseason, and a new report suggests that the Bills could target a very prominent name.

Bills Looking for New Backup

As Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire noted, the Bills have been linked to free agent and former MVP Cam Newton, who has stated that he wants to sign with a contender. While Newton also wants to compete for a starting job, he could be willing to overlook that preference to join the Bills, Wojton wrote.

“While he might hope for a starting job, that might be a longshot. Newton was not overly effective starting for the Panthers last season,” Wojton noted.

“Still, Carolina’s roster does not match Buffalo’s. In the same mindset as Trubisky, Newton, if Allen does go down, is someone the Bills could have some confidence in.”

Wojton added that Newton and Allen share similar skill sets, and Newton was mentioned as the closest comparison for Allen’s potential when Allen was coming out of college. The Bills quarterback has reached that potential, leading one of the top passing attacks for the last two seasons.

Newton could have another advantage in Buffalo. Bills general manager Brandon Beane has shown a penchant for finding players from his onetime home in Carolina, with the Bills taking on a number of former Panthers players.

Bills Could Have Other Options

Wojton noted that the Bills will have some other options if they’re looking for a steady veteran behind Allen next season. That includes former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who could be a good fit for the team’s high-flying offense.