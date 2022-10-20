Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley Cuts Last Tie to Buffalo, Sells $1.2M Home

Cole Beasley’s NFL retirement will not bring a return to the Buffalo area.

The former Buffalo Bills wide receiver, who was released in March after asking for a trade, has severed one of his last remaining ties to the city where he spent the best three-year stretch of his career. Beasley had listed the Orchard Park home where he lived during his tenure with the Bills, and this week it sold for a nice profit.

Beasley Closes Sale on Home

As Buffalo Business First reported, Beasley had purchased the Orchard Park home in 2019 for $1.03 million and put it on the market in August for $1.5 million. While the former Bills receiver wasn’t able to fetch the asking price, he still made a nice profit off of his investment.

“According to Oct. 17 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Kenneth Hess and Megan Lewandowski paid $1.2 million for the house … buying it from Angle Road LLC, whose sole member is listed as Beasley,” the report noted.

The 16.3% profit Beasley made in close to three years will help give a nice boost as he moves into retirement. After a short stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Beasley decided to end his NFL career and focus on his family, wife Kyrstin Beasley and their three children.

#Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley has decided to retire, his agents Joel and Justin Turner (@yourNFLAgent) tell me and @TomPelissero. “He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” Justin Turner says. pic.twitter.com/qq69vjZPIR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 5, 2022

“He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” his agent, Justin Turner, told NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

Beasley’s Turbulent Tenure in Buffalo

Beasley had plenty of ups and downs during his three years with the Bills. He became a top target of quarterback Josh Allen, catching 231 passes for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns during his tenure with the team.

But Beasley also found his way into controversy, running into trouble with the league and getting into a spat with fans. He became one of the league’s most vocal skeptics of the COVID-19 vaccine and was ultimately fined close to $100,000 for violating the league’s health and safety protocol, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported.

Beasley also accused fans of booing him during games, though many fans responded that they were instead chanting his name.

He would go on to request a trade from the Bills, but was released on March 17 when the team was unable to find a trade partner. Beasley later released a statement thanking fans for their support.

“I appreciate the fans who supported me,” Beasley tweeted on August 7. “The most fun I’ve ever had playing football in Buffalo. My family and I will never forget the memories. Love all of my teammates there. I won’t regret leaving though. Things changed within the organization. It was time for me to move on.”

Beasley went unsigned throughout the summer, but reiterated that he believed he still had the skills to contribute to an NFL team and wasn’t planning to hang up the cleats just yet. Though there were reports that some teams were interested, Beasley didn’t sign with a team until September. He appeared in two games for the Buccaneers this season, making four receptions for a total of 17 yards.