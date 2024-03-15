Bills’ New $24 Million WR Shares 2-Word Description of Josh Allen

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel may be just getting acquainted with his new teammates on the Buffalo Bills, but he’s already got a good idea of what to expect from quarterback Josh Allen.

Samuel spoke to reporters on March 15, his first presser since joining the Bills in free agency on a three-year, $24 million contract. When asked what he thought of Allen, Samuel had two (hyphenated) words to describe the Pro Bowl quarterback: “hard-nosed.”

“An exciting quarterback, tough, hard-nosed,” Samuel said, via Fox Sports reporter Henry McKenna on X. “My job is just to make the game as easy as possible for him.”

Veteran Receiver Ready for Important Role

Samuel told reporters on Friday that he and Allen had already connected since he joined the team, adding that he’s ready to bring a new dimension to the offense.

“My job is to get open and create mismatches, wherever I am on the field,” Samuel said, via reporter Sal Capaccio on X.

Samuel will be one of the fastest receivers that Allen has played with during his six seasons with the Bills. The former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders pass-catcher ran a 4.31 time in the 40-yard dash coming out of college, and in the NFL has been a dual threat both in the passing game and running the ball.

Samuel has 317 receptions for 3,383 yards with 22 touchdowns over his seven NFL season, adding 715 rushing yards and seven rushing scores.

Samuel will have the chance to play a significant role with the Bills, who just lost No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis in free agency. Though he struggled with consistency during his four seasons with the Bills, Davis was one of the team’s top deep threats on offense and had 27 total touchdowns.

The Bills have some other holes to fill in their wide receiver room after Trent Sherfield left in free agency and the team parted ways with receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty. Many expect the Bills to use a top draft pick on a wide receiver.

Curtis Samuel Earns Praise from Receiving Expert

The Bills have earned some praise for their signing of Samuel. Yahoo football analyst Matt Harmon told Syracuse.com that he believed it was one of the biggest signings of free agency.

“The biggest news, the biggest signing in the NFL has happened,” he said.

Harmon pointed out that Samuel’s best season in the NFL came when he was with current Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady in Carolina, who found creative ways to use the speedster.

“Oh baby, I mean… Curtis Samuel had his best season in the NFL in Joe Brady’s offense,” Harmon said. In 2020, he had 1,000 total yards. Over 800 receiving yards. Over 200 rushing yards. He was awesome. I think that he can be used in more true receiver ways and I think he can probably be deployed more as a flanker… I love this signing for the Bills. I love this signing for my guy, Curtis Samuel. I mean, this is absolutely electric. What a time. What a freaking time to be alive.”