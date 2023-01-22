Bills WR Drops Cryptic Hint About Damar Hamlin Appearance at Bengals Game

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis wouldn’t say if teammate Damar Hamlin might make a surprise appearance at Sunday’s playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he did drop a strong suggestion to fans to be on the lookout.

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Davis spoke about his teammate who collapsed on the field and suffered cardiac arrest in the Week 17 game at Cincinnati. Hamlin has made what the team called “remarkable” progress, but has was not able to make an appearance on the sidelines for either of the team’s two home games since the incident.

Davis hinted that this could change on Sunday.

Damar Hamlin’s Return to Highmark Stadium?

In the January 20 episode, McAfee asked Davis how Hamlin has been doing since his collapse and nine-day hospitalization.

“He’s great, walking around the field and doing his thing, taking it one step at a time,” Davis responded. “We’re happy to have him around.”

When McAfee asked whether Hamlin might come out onto the field before the divisional-round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Davis shrugged and suggested that he would have to wait until Sunday to find out.

“I don’t know,” Davis said. “You’ll have to see.”

The team placed Hamlin on injured reserve after his collapse, and said that he still faces a long recovery ahead. But there had been speculation that he would appear at last week’s Super Wild Card round game against the Miami Dolphins. Carolyn Thompson and John Wawrow of The Associated Press reported hours before the game that Hamlin planned to attend, but the story was updated later with a source close to the team saying his “plans may have changed.”

Hamlin later shared a tweet saying he was watching from home and cheering on his teammates.

“My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin wrote, sharing a video from the team’s win over the Dolphins on December 17. “Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG”

My heart is with my guys as they compete today! 🫶🏾 Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG ❤️💙 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gPGp5MiQEz — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 15, 2023