Damar Hamlin is on the road to recovery and throwing his support behind a good cause — and challenging Tom Brady to do the same.

The Buffalo Bills safety, who collapsed on the field during the team’s January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering cardiac arrest following a collision with wide receiver Tee Higgins, is now teaming up with the American Heart Association to promote education on how to perform CPR.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Hamlin kicked off the challenge by encouraging a trio of well-known figures to take part.

Damar Hamlin Challenges Tom Brady, LeBron James

The Bills safety shared a video thanking everyone who had shown him support in recent weeks, crediting the first responders who tended to him on the field and in the hospital immediately after his collapse.

“As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field. And CPR could easily save your life or someone you love,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin encouraged people to visit the American Heart Association’s website and watch a one-minute video that teaches them the basics of CPR. He also encouraged people to make donations to the American Heart Association for further CPR training and education.