In his post, Hamlin picked a trio of stars to take the challenge — Tom Brady, LeBron James, and former First Lady Michelle Obama. The post drew a viral response, with many Bills fans sharing and encouraging others to take the challenge.

Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington has earned praise for his quick work after Hamlin’s collapse, performing CPR on the field. As Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press noted, Kellington got some recognition from NFL reporters as well, earning a fifth-place MVP vote.

Dr. William Knight IV of the University of Cincinnati hospital also praised Kellington’s efforts in tending to Hamlin quickly to prevent any potential long-term damage.

“Not just saving his life, but his neurologic function. The reason why we’re talking about his recovery of neurologic function is the true critical importance of immediate and good and high-quality CPR and immediate access to the defibrillation,” Dr. Knight said.

Hamlin Aims to Give Back

In the weeks since his recovery, Hamlin has expressed gratitude for the support he has received and the more than $9 million raised to support a charitable effort that he spearheaded. As Buffalo’s WKBW reported, Hamlin’s family announced the creation of “The Chasing M’s Foundation” Charitable Fund. A released note that the fund will facilitate allocations of donations to Hamlin’s philanthropic programs as a verified 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Hamlin directly expressed gratitude in a video posted online on January 28, saying that he wanted to do “great” things in the future.

“While I’m so thankful to everybody, I know that it isn’t enough just to be thankful,” Hamlin said. “This is just the beginning of the impact that I want to have on the world, and with God’s guidance I will continue to do wonderful and great things. I couldn’t do this without any of the support and the love, and I can’t wait to continue to take y’all on this journey with me.”