Bills Get Key Starting Lineman Back After Long Stint on COVID-19 List

The Buffalo Bills will have their starting offensive line together for the first time this offseason after a key starter returned from a trip to the COVID-19 reserve list.

Dion Dawkins was activated on Thursday after spending close to two weeks away from the team. As NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk noted, he went on the COVID-19 reserve list at the start of training camp in late July, but it will likely be a bit longer before he gets back onto the field.

Dawkins Returns

As WROC-TV’s Thad Brown noted, Dawkins had been easing back into training camp this week, making an appearance on Monday to watch his teammates practice. It was seen as a positive sign that Dawkins could be back soon, as fellow offensive lineman Ike Boettger had also appeared on the sidelines in the days before he returned from the COVID-19 reserve list.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Dawkins has been the anchor of the Bills offensive line, and some predict that he will have a breakout season. Marc Sessler of NFL.com predicted that Dawkins would make his first career Pro Bowl this season, crediting him with providing the stability on the offensive line that allowed Josh Allen to flourish.

“Josh Allen’s fireball rise is grounded in his almost-supernatural athletic gifts, but Buffalo brass deserve credit, too, for creating a stable environment. Dawkins — who landed a four-year, $60 million extension last August — is linked to Allen’s future for years to come as a bookend on the rise.”

Dawkins was rated highly for his performance last season, with PFF ranking him as the 21st best offensive tackle in the league.

