Bills TE Dawson Knox in Danger of Missing Key Divisional Game

Though the Buffalo Bills are coming off a pair of blowout wins over teams seen as top NFL contenders, they may have reason to be worried for Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Aside from the fact that the Dolphins hold a share of the AFC East title at 2-0, the Bills are also dealing with a spate of injuries and will be playing on a short week after Monday night’s game. That includes a key member of the offense whose entry to the injury list could come as a bit of a surprise.

Bills Could Miss Key Pass-Catcher

The team put out the first injury report of the week on September 21, showing that tight end Dawson Knox was unable to practice due to a foot injury. He was a new entry to the injury report, raising concern about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Though Knox was seen working with trainers on the sidelines during Monday’s 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans, he was able to return and played 69 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Wednesday injury report pic.twitter.com/Vf1SP2R5rF — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 21, 2022

Knox appeared to injure his ankle after hauling in a catch and being tackled out of bounds against the Titans. The tight end went on to finish the game with four catches for 41 yards.

This was the play that #Bills Dawson Knox had to leave & get his R foot/ankle taped up. Gets hit out of bounds & falls over his right foot with the toes planted. Was able to return & play. Will be one to watch on the practice reports this week. Appears initially minor. pic.twitter.com/mkV0n0BiFV — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) September 20, 2022

Though Knox’s production is down from his breakout season in 2021, he remains an important part of the offense and this offseason signed a four-year contract extension. At the time the deal was signed in August, Knox earned some praise from new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

“[Knox] just works his tail off. He’s a guy I respect so much because every time he steps foot in the field, he’s going 100% and I love that about him,” Dorsey said, via ESPN. “He’s awesome inside the building, always locked in on meetings, eager to learn, asking questions, wanting to be coached, and willing to take coaching.”

Bills Will be Shorthanded Against Dolphins

It’s not clear yet whether Knox will be able to play, but tight ends Tommy Sweeney and Quintin Morris will see more work if he’s forced to miss the game.

The Bills are also dealing with a number of injuries on the other side of the ball. Cornerback Dane Jackson left Monday’s game in an ambulance after suffering a scary-looking neck injury. He avoided any major injury and was released from the hospital on Tuesday, but his status for the game is up in the air.

McDermott said he spoke to Jackson on Tuesday and the cornerback remained optimistic.

“We had a good conversation downstairs in the training room,” McDermott said, via ESPN. “And again, like I said, he seems to be in good spirits.”

Bills are dealing with several key injuries to start the week, but so are the Dolphins, including starting LT Terron, Armstead, starting CB Xavien Howard, and pass rusher Melvin Ingram, who all didn’t practice Wednesday (h/t @WingfieldNFL) pic.twitter.com/PDaVSUqUk6 — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) September 21, 2022

The Bills are dealing with other injuries, including safety Micah Hyde who was also taken to the hospital for observation after suffering a neck injury. He was also released, but it remains unclear if he will be able to play. Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and linebacker Matt Milano also suffered injuries, and both defensive tackle Ed Oliver and wide receiver Gabe Davis continue to recover from ankle injuries that kept them out of Monday’s game.

It’s not just injuries depleting the depth in Buffalo. Backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart was also suspended for Sunday’s game after striking a Titans coach during a confrontation with a player after the game.