Bills Running Back Could Be on Hot Seat After Coach’s Comments

The Buffalo Bills have been rolling on offense in recent weeks, scoring 40 points in consecutive games for the first time in three decades and sporting a league-best plus-90 point differential.

But head coach Sean McDermott is still not happy with the number of times the team has put the ball on the ground, and his displeasure with fumbles could be pointed at one specific player. He voiced his concern this week, just days ahead of what could be the team’s biggest game of the year and one that could have significant implications come playoff time.

McDermott Concerned About Fumbles

After turning in a 40-0 blowout of the Houston Texans on Oct. 3, the Bills have been preparing for a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The 3-1 Bills have a chance to move further ahead of the 2-2 Chiefs in the standings, which could help Buffalo secure home-field advantage in the playoffs.

McDermott said the team still has some work to do in taking care of the ball ahead of the critical matchup. The team leads the league with nine fumbles, and the Bills coach said that needs to change.

“We’re living dangerously,” McDermott said, via SI.com. “… You want to see a game turn fast? Put the ball on the ground and you’ll see how fast it can turn. Just look at the stats in terms of what decides wins and losses. That [turnover ratio] is pretty consistent, year-to-year, week-to-week, of driving wins and losses.”

“This is our dream, now we're doing it together.” Devin Singletary and Zack Moss aren’t competing with each other for carries in #Bills backfield. “If we win the Super Bowl, no one's going to care who was the first back, who was the second back.”https://t.co/mvvIaxxX2r — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 30, 2021

Jeremy White of WRG 550 believes that McDermott was pointing to the team’s third-year running back, Devin Singletary, with the comments. He noted this could mean Zack Moss, who started the season inactive in Week 1, could have a bigger share of the carries against the Chiefs.

“I think McDermott’s comments about fumbles are pointed at Singletary.. that the Bills will want some balance… that they think they can run it WELL against KC… and that Moss is the Bills best back,” White tweeted.

Singletary has 259 yards rushing this season on a career-best 5.3 yards per carry, but has fumbled four times through just four games. Singletary fumbled a total of six times through his first two seasons with the Bills.

Bills Could Lean on Rushing Attack

Singletary and Moss could play an important role on Sunday against the Chiefs. Kansas City is near the bottom of the league in a number of rushing categories, USA Today’s Chiefs Wire noted.

“Opposing running backs have had a field day against the Chiefs, who have only defended against 108 attempts,” the report noted. “It ranks in the middle of the pack at 18th in the league, but the team has allowed the third-most yards (584), and are tied for dead last in touchdowns conceded (8) and yards per attempt (5.4).”

Devin Singletary 46-yard TD to give the Bills (-3.5) the early 7-0 lead over Miami! (Via @NFL)#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gk21n4n530 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 19, 2021

The Bills have also shown off an improved rushing attack this season, leaning more heavily on Singeltary and Moss as a counter to Josh Allen and the high-flying passing attack. The two have a combined 406 yards and four touchdowns, churning out yards and eating clock in the second half of the team’s recent string of blowout wins.

