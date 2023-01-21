Bills general manager Brandon Beane told the Buffalo News that team kept an eye on Jonathan throughout the season and scooped up the Syracuse University alum again after he was released by the Bears.

“We liked Kingsley a lot,” Beane said. “We thought he did a really good job at camp. We had some tough cuts at the 53 and he was one of the guys that got claimed. We talked about it, you hate losing (him) and you never know. You always tell them ‘listen, you did a great job for us, this league’s unpredictable, you never know. Maybe this year, maybe next year, there’ll be an opportunity to get you back’ and similar to AJ Klein, we saw he was out there. Once he went unclaimed, we connected with his agent and brought him here for a practice squad spot. Excited to see him, a great smile on his face. He was wearing his Syracuse Orange shirt today. He was excited to be back.”

The Bills could use another big performance out of Jonathan on Sunday, as their front seven have struggled since losing All-Pro Von Miller on Thanksgiving. As Parrino reported, Buffalo ranked No. 4 in the NFL in pass rush win rate before Miller’s injury, and dropped to No. 27 since his injury.

Ankou already has some playoff experience under his belt. He appeared in last week’s win over the Dolphins, making two tackles in 18 snaps on defense.