Bills Expected To Sign Ex-Texans and Dolphins WR: Report

With Cole Beasley listed as week-to-week and John Brown still returning from a knee/ankle injury, it looks like the Buffalo Bills are in the market for a wide receiver to help during their push to the postseason.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the former Texans and Dolphins receiver is visiting the Bills and the two sides are expected to reach an agreement after Stills passes through league health and safety protocols.

More help could be on the way to Buffalo for the playoffs: Former Texans and Dolphins WR Kenny Stills is visiting the Bills, per source. Stills needs to pass through protocols, but optimism the deal gets done. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2020

At this point in the season, the more receivers Josh Allen has to throw to, the better, as their offense hasn’t really missed a beat heading into the final week of the regular season. Stefon Diggs is leading the league in receptions (120) and receiving yards (1,459). Before Beasley went down with an injury against the New England Patriots this past week, he was having a career year and is just 33 yards short of turning in the first 1,000-yard season of his career.

While the Bills receivers have been clicking, Allen has turned into an NFL MVP candidate. He’s third in the league in passing yards (4,320) and fifth in passing touchdowns (34). He also has 42 total touchdowns this season.

With the injuries to both Brown and Beasley, Stills, who has caught 310 passes for 4,843 yards and 37 touchdowns in his eight-year career, could be exactly what the Bills are looking for. He’s the type of receiver who could fit into the Bills offense right away and contribute.

Stills’ signing isn’t official yet, but with how the end of the season is playing out for Buffalo expect the Bills to push forward so they can get Stills acclimated to the offense before the playoffs.

The former Dolphins wide receiver was packaged with offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and traded to the Houston Texans before the 2019 season. In the past two years, he’s caught 51 passes for 705 yards and five touchdowns. He was released by the Texans in late November in what was considered a mutual parting of ways by both parties.

Kenny Still is Already Interacting With Bills Mafia on Twitter

Bills Mafia is known as one of the best fan bases in the NFL and once players land in Buffalo they normally learn how exciting they are to play for. Stills hasn’t even signed a contract with the Bills yet but he’s already getting acclimated.

Several fans tweeted at Stills on Wednesday when they heard the news that he might be coming to Buffalo and it looks like Stills is excited to be here as well.

It looks like Stills could just be another weapon for Allen and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to utilize down the stretch and with the way the offense has been playing of late, adding Stills to the roster can’t hurt.

Adding More to the Receiver Room

Stills isn’t the only receiver the Bills have been looking at this week. They signed former Seattle Seahawks receiver Gary Jennings to the practice squad Wednesday in order to bolster the wide receiver room even more.

.@buffalobills roster moves: Signed WR Gary Jennings to the team's practice squad. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 30, 2020

The West Virginia product has only played in one game since being drafted in the fourth round in 2019 and was cut midway through his rookie season. He’s also spent time with the Miami Dolphins.

According to the NFL’s official transaction report, the Bills are also bringing in former Wyoming wide receiver Tanner Gentry for a visit. Gentry and Allen played together at Wyoming and during Gentry’s final season in 2016, he caught 72 passes for 1326 yards and 14 touchdowns. As a redshirt sophomore, Allen completed 209 of his 373 pass attempts for 3,203 passing yards and 28 touchdowns.

A few moments between the two were shared on Twitter on Wednesday and Gentry said he got chills just thinking about their connection back in Laramie.

This video really gives me chills 🥶 https://t.co/wMxeJUdeMS — Tanner Gentry (@Tanner4Gentry) December 31, 2020

