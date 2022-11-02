Bills Fans React to Emotional Post From Wife of Returning Player

Buffalo Bills fans were happy to see Dean Marlowe returning at the trade deadline, and the veteran safety’s wife seemed to share the sentiment.

Marlowe played for the Bills between 2018 and 2020, serving as a key reserve in the secondary. He played for the Detroit Lions in 2021 and the Atlanta Falcons this season, but returned to Buffalo after a November 1 trade that has added some much-needed depth to the Bills’ secondary. Marlowe joins the Bills in exchange for a seventh-round pick.

After the news was announced, Marlana Marlowe took to Instagram to share her happiness that she and her husband were coming back to Buffalo.

“We backkkk,” she wrote in one post with a graphic announcing the trade, adding, “Lets f’in go baby!!!”

In another post, the pregnant Marlana said she was overjoyed to be returning to Buffalo.

“I’m ugly crying,” she wrote. “I hope I don’t go into labor today but I can’t even begin to express how grateful we are for ALL the love and support we’ve been receiving. My heart is exploding. All I can say is we’re so happy to be back with our true football fam and LFG BILLS.”

Fans Love Marlowe’s Enthusiasm

Marlana Marlowe’s post was a big hit with Bills fans, who loved the enthusiasm she showed for the team and fanbase.

“Marlana Marlowe is very happy to be coming back. This is also what the Bills have built,” one fan tweeted. “A backbone to support family so they want to be here. Make it home. Its a culture inside and out of the building.”

Others were happy to welcome the couple back to Buffalo.

“Seeing this type of genuine happiness from someone about coming back to Buffalo makes our hearts so happy. It’s feeling more and more like the gangs all here,” tweeted the fan account Bills Mafia Babes. “Welcome home, Dean and Marlana”

Marlowe an Important Addition for Bills

Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke about the trade on Wednesday, saying the team looked at a number of different players to add depth at safety and thought Marlowe was the best choice. He has played for Bills head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier before, with much of the same group of players.

Brandon Beane said the team was looking at 10 other safeties before the trade deadline. He thought in the end Dean Marlowe was the best fit in the end. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) November 2, 2022

Marlowe joins a Bills defense that has been hit by injuries. All-Pro safety Micah Hyde is out for the season with a neck injury, and fellow All-Pro Jordan Poyer will be out indefinitely after suffering an elbow injury in the team’s win over the Green Bay Packers on October 30.

The Bills have gotten some good news this week as well. Cornerback Tre’Davious White was activated for the first time since suffering a season-ending ACL tear in a Thanksgiving game last season. He started this season on the physically-unable-to-perform list, but has come off and could return for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Beane hinted that the Bills would move him along slowly, taking a cautious approach given his extensive time away from the field.

“He had no offseason, no training camp. So, he’s good to go, but we’re trying to ramp him up, get him ready to play football,” Beane said, via a report from the Buffalo News.