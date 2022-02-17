Bills Fans Roast Rams Fanbase for Lackluster Super Bowl Parade

Buffalo Bills fans may still be a bit bitter about the heartbreaking ending to their season, and took out some of their frustration on Los Angeles Rams fans during the team’s Super Bowl celebration.

The Rams held a celebration on Wednesday for their Super Bowl win, a short parade through the Los Angeles streets that drew some viral attention for its sparse attendance. Many Bills fans joined in on roasting the Los Angeles fanbase, pointing out some times where more of their fans came to greet Bills players after losses.

Rams Parade Draws Criticism

The Rams are the third Los Angeles team to win a championship since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the first to hold a victory parade as restrictions were still in place when the Lakers and Dodgers won their titles. Fans of the Rams — a team that has only called Los Angeles home since 2016 after relocating from St. Louis — didn’t appear too keen to show up. As Dan Lyons of SI.com noted, attendance for the parade paled in comparison to other recent Super Bowl celebrations.

“A fair share of Rams fans have turned out, though attendance looks sparse in spots. It definitely isn’t the madhouse that fans are accustomed to in other cities,” he wrote.

Pictures of the parade route drew some viral interest, with many other fans criticizing the fanbase. Bills fans seemed particularly miffed, with many predicting that their fans would have shown up in force had Buffalo won it all.

“It could be -6 degrees in Buffalo and the entire city will take off work to attend the parade when the Bills win the super bowl,” one person tweeted.

“I attend the LA Bills Backers and OC Bills Backers and yes combined we would have more at the parade then the Rams do now,” another tweeted.

Bills Fans Showed up to Support Team

As many Bills fans noted, their fanbase has made a habit of greeting the team at the Buffalo airport after big games — wins and losses alike. The tradition largely started on New Year’s Eve in 2017, when the Bills ended their playoff drought in a dramatic season finale that included a win over the Miami Dolphins and a last-second victory from the Cincinnati Bengals that got the Bills into the playoffs.

The tradition continued in the years that followed, with many fans waiting until close to 3 a.m. to greet the team after the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in this year’s divisional round. As Buffalo’s WGRZ noted, the heartbroken fans said they wanted to be there to show support for the team.