Bills Fans Roast Former GM for Failed Prediction About Stefon Diggs

Doug Whaley had a big swing and a miss on his prediction about Stefon Diggs’ future with the Buffalo Bills, and now fans are letting him know about it.

Whaley, the former Bills general manager, predicted earlier in the week that the team may end up having to trade Stefon Diggs if they could not afford the pay raise many believed the All-Pro receiver had earned. Just a day after Whaley’s prediction the Bills took care of business, extending Diggs’ contract by four years and ensuring that he will retire with Buffalo.

Fans Troll Whaley

Appearing on Sirius XMNFL, Whaley said he didn’t believe the Bills had the ability to pay Diggs what he deserved. The Bills receiver had two years and $35.9 remaining on his contract, but many believed he earned a raise that would put him on par with his peers, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill.

The Bills delivered, giving Diggs a four-year deal with a reported $104 million. After the news broke, many Bills fans took to Twitter to needle Whaley about his failed prediction.

“A day after former Bills GM Doug Whaley said the Bills would have to trade Stefon Diggs because they don’t have the money to extend him, Brandon Beane gets a deal done less than 24 hours later,” one fan tweeted. “Coincidence? I think not!”

