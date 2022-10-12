Bills Get Key Return as Speedy WR Clears Concussion Protocol

The Buffalo Bills continue to get healthier after running into some injury difficulties, and their speedy slot receiver is the latest to return to the team.

The Bills have managed a 4-1 start to the season despite a difficult schedule and a number of injuries on both sides of the ball, especially to their wide receiving corps. Deep threat Gabe Davis missed a game and returned to play through a lingering ankle injury, fellow receiver and special teams ace Jake Kumerow missed three more games with an ankle injury of his own, and Isaiah McKenzie lost a game after being placed in concussion protocol.

Things have started to move in the right direction. First, a finally healthy Davis exploded for a monster game in Sunday’s 38-3 blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now McKenzie has been cleared to return to the team and is set to play in a critical showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

McKenzie Cleared to Return

After being taken out of the team’s October 10 win over the Baltimore Ravens with a head injury and missing Sunday’s win over the Steelers, McKenzie is has now been cleared to return to the Bills. Head coach Sean McDermott revealed on Wednesday that he had cleared concussion protocol, and video showed McKenzie as a full participant in the team’s practice.

#Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie has cleared concussion protocol. He missed last week’s game against Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/wqCZOREU16 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 12, 2022

McKenzie already had a bigger role in the offense this season due to the departure of Cole Beasley, and could be even more important to the passing attack now that fellow slot receiver Jamison Crowder is on injured reserve with a broken ankle.

McKenzie is already on pace for a career-best season, with 15 catches for 153 yards and three receiving touchdowns in four games this season. McKenzie previously had only one other season with multiple receiving touchdowns, the 2020 campaign when he caught five touchdowns.

Receiving Corps Getting Healthier

McKenzie isn’t the only pass-catcher who could be returning for the Bills. Tight end Dawson Knox, who missed Sunday’s game with foot and hamstring injuries, was able to return to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant.

Knox revealed this week that he suffered a series of small injuries that snowballed, leaving him unable to play last week.