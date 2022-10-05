Bills Snag Rookie WR One Day After His Release From Steelers

The Buffalo Bills parted ways with one veteran wide receiver from their practice squad, and quickly scooped up an undrafted rookie to fill his place.

The team on Wednesday parted ways with veteran Tavon Austin after an apparent disagreement over his role with the team, then in short order signed Jaquarii Roberson after his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he may not be an immediate option, Roberson could eventually provide some depth to a position group that has been hit hard by injuries.

Bills Land New Receiver

As the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported, the Bills quickly agreed to terms with the rookie just one day after he was released from the Steelers practice squad.

“Former Wake Forest WR Jaquarii Roberson is expected to take Tavon Austin’s spot on the #Bills’ practice squad,” Garafolo reported. “Roberson initially signed with the #Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.”

Bills have yet to announce his addition, but here's video of WR Jaquarii Roberson @WKBW pic.twitter.com/L7B8GKjR9w — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 5, 2022

Roberson initially signed with the Dallas Cowboys after going undrafted. He had some big production in college, making 146 catches for 2,158 yards and 17 touchdowns in 40 career games with Wake Forest. He earned second-team All-ACC honors in his senior season.

As WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio reported, Roberson filled an opening on the practice squad that came with Austin’s release. The veteran wide receiver and kick returner had reportedly been unhappy that he hadn’t earned a call-up from the practice squad, despite a spate of injuries at wide receiver.

“According to league sources, the Bills and WR Tavon Austin have mutually agreed to part ways,” Capaccio reported. “Austin was not happy about his lack of opportunity to get on the field.”

New Faces for Bills at Wide Receiver

Though Roberson will likely need some time to get acclimated, the Bills may need to look to others from the practice squad for help in the coming weeks. The team suffered a number of injuries over the last few weeks, losing special teams ace Jake Kumerow to an ankle injury and placing Jamison Crowder on injured reserve after he suffered a broken ankle. The Bills also could be without Isaiah McKenzie, who was placed in concussion protocol after Sunday’s game, and deep threat Gabe Davis has been slowed by an ankle injury of his own.

The Bills could call up 2020 draft pick Isaiah Hodgins from the practice squad, and could also give a bigger role to rookie Khalil Shakir, who was inactive the first week but made some major contributions in Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. Though he only made two catches for 23 yards, they came on the final two drives of the game as the Bills overcame a 17-point deficit and won on a last-second field goal. Shakir also took over punt returning duties after Crowder’s injury.

Bills rookie WR Khalil Shakir’s first career reception is a big one for Buffalo 👀 pic.twitter.com/r3tXt6yJIK — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) October 2, 2022

After the game, he earned some big praise from Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.

“I spoke highly of him (Shakir) in training camp as far as how he approaches the game,” Diggs said. “And going into this game, he was active. But he never prepares like he’s not ready, so I have full confidence in him.”