Bills Rumors: ‘No Indication’ Team Will Give Jordan Poyer New Contract

The Buffalo Bills have no plans to move on from Jordan Poyer amid his demands for a new contract but also aren’t moving any closer to a deal that will keep him in Buffalo beyond next season, an insider shared.

The All-Pro safety made a public bid for a new contract extension this offseason, but Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News reported that there is no apparent progress toward a deal. Poyer skipped out on the team’s OTAs earlier in the spring but attended minicamp, and does not appear to be moving toward a holdout. But with no updates on a new deal, his days with the Bills could be coming to an end.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Poyer’s Uncertain Future in Buffalo

Skurski reported that the Bills seem to have no plans to trade Poyer, which would deal a significant setback to their defense. But he also cast doubt on the idea of Poyer staying beyond the end of his contract after the coming season, as the team doesn’t appear to be moving toward his demand for a new deal.