Bills Rumors: ‘No Indication’ Team Will Give Jordan Poyer New Contract

The Buffalo Bills have no plans to move on from Jordan Poyer amid his demands for a new contract but also aren’t moving any closer to a deal that will keep him in Buffalo beyond next season, an insider shared.
The All-Pro safety made a public bid for a new contract extension this offseason, but Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News reported that there is no apparent progress toward a deal. Poyer skipped out on the team’s OTAs earlier in the spring but attended minicamp, and does not appear to be moving toward a holdout. But with no updates on a new deal, his days with the Bills could be coming to an end.
The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!
Poyer’s Uncertain Future in Buffalo
Skurski reported that the Bills seem to have no plans to trade Poyer, which would deal a significant setback to their defense. But he also cast doubt on the idea of Poyer staying beyond the end of his contract after the coming season, as the team doesn’t appear to be moving toward his demand for a new deal.
“With that being said, there is at least a chance this is the final year of the best safety duo in team history. Poyer has made it clear he wants a contract extension, and there has been no indication he’ll get one,” Skurski reported on June 26.
Skurski noted that Poyer’s age is a major factor in the situation, pointing out that he is 31 but likely seeking the kind of three-year, $28.3 million deal that the Kansas City Chiefs gave to safety Tyrann Mathieu.
“Do the Bills want to go that long for a player who is, admittedly, a bit undersized? That’s a tough question to answer,” he reported. “If it were up to me, I’d try to reach a one- or two-year extension with Poyer to keep him together with Hyde at least through 2023.”
Bills general manager Brandon Beane said earlier this month that he had not been in contact with Poyer, which many took as an indication that there were no ongoing contract negotiations. Beane also spoke directly to the situation in April, saying he had a “great relationship” with Poyer’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, but noting that the team can’t pay every player who is due for a new contract.
“Yeah, I mean, it’s hard,” Poyer said, via The Athletic. “There’s other guys here that want to be paid, too… I want to pay ’em all — the ones that deserve it and have earned it. There’s other guys here that I feel have earned it as well, and want to do it.”
Poyer Earns Praise
Poyer could have some ammunition as he seeks a new contract with the Bills. He was a cornerstone of the team’s defense, one of the league’s best last season, and in January was named to the first All-Pro team of his career. A recent analysis from Pro Football Focus named Poyer and Micah Hyde as one of the league’s top safety duos.
“Hyde and Poyer are among the most underrated safety duos in the NFL,” the outlet noted. “The two’s WAR totals each ranked top 15 in 2021, and they both posted 86.0-plus coverage grades last season. With another year in Leslie Frazier’s defense, expect more great things from this talented secondary pairing.”
READ NEXT: Former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Goes Shirtless at Frigid Playoff Win