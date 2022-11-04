Bills Get Grim Update on Jordan Poyer for Key Divisional Game

The Buffalo Bills will be without their remaining All-Pro safety when they take on the New York Jets this Sunday.

The team announced on Friday that safety Jordan Poyer will be out for this weekend’s game after suffering an elbow injury in the October 30 win over the Green Bay Packers. The Bills are already without All-Pro Micah Hyde, who was lost for the season with a neck injury, and now will be missing Poyer for the third time this season.

Poyer missed the conclusion of last week’s win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, and was unable to practice with teammates on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that Poyer would be ruled out against the Jets.

Poyer has been dealing with a series of injuries this season, missing the team’s Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins and the Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran safety was at Friday’s practice wearing a brace on his elbow and working by himself on a stationary bike, seen in a video shared on Twitter by reporter Jon Scott.

The Bills are dealing with a number of other injuries on defense.

“McDermott also shared that linebackers Matt Milano and Von Miller are day-to-day after being on the injury report this week,” noted Alec White of BuffaloBills.com.

“Milano has been dealing with an oblique injury coming out of last week’s matchup against Green Bay and has been unable to practice this week. Miller was an add on Thursday’s injury report with an ankle injury after also being out Wednesday due to his regularly scheduled Vet Rest day.”

Coach McDermott has ruled Jordan Poyer out for Sunday’s game.#BUFvsNYJ injury report: https://t.co/cAFEi31tci pic.twitter.com/r2AyQHSHY2 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 4, 2022

Bills Bring in Reinforcement

The Bills brought in some help for the secondary this week, trading a seventh-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons for safety Dean Marlowe. The veteran played for the Bills from 2018-2020, and will return to a coaching staff and secondary with many of the same faces.

“This gives us a guy who knows our team, our defense,” Beane said, via a report from BuffaloBills.com. “Ultimately, through all the calls and all the research, we felt like the best fit ended up being Dean.” Marlowe said this week that he is happy to be returning to Buffalo.