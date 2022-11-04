Bills Get Grim Update on Jordan Poyer for Key Divisional Game

The Buffalo Bills will be without their remaining All-Pro safety when they take on the New York Jets this Sunday.
The team announced on Friday that safety Jordan Poyer will be out for this weekend’s game after suffering an elbow injury in the October 30 win over the Green Bay Packers. The Bills are already without All-Pro Micah Hyde, who was lost for the season with a neck injury, and now will be missing Poyer for the third time this season.
Bills Lose Poyer, Other Defenders at Risk
Poyer missed the conclusion of last week’s win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, and was unable to practice with teammates on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that Poyer would be ruled out against the Jets.
Poyer has been dealing with a series of injuries this season, missing the team’s Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins and the Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran safety was at Friday’s practice wearing a brace on his elbow and working by himself on a stationary bike, seen in a video shared on Twitter by reporter Jon Scott.
The Bills are dealing with a number of other injuries on defense.
“McDermott also shared that linebackers Matt Milano and Von Miller are day-to-day after being on the injury report this week,” noted Alec White of BuffaloBills.com.
“Milano has been dealing with an oblique injury coming out of last week’s matchup against Green Bay and has been unable to practice this week. Miller was an add on Thursday’s injury report with an ankle injury after also being out Wednesday due to his regularly scheduled Vet Rest day.”
Bills Bring in Reinforcement
The Bills brought in some help for the secondary this week, trading a seventh-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons for safety Dean Marlowe. The veteran played for the Bills from 2018-2020, and will return to a coaching staff and secondary with many of the same faces.
“This gives us a guy who knows our team, our defense,” Beane said, via a report from BuffaloBills.com. “Ultimately, through all the calls and all the research, we felt like the best fit ended up being Dean.”
Marlowe said this week that he is happy to be returning to Buffalo.
“I took a year and a half vacation, that’s how I look at it,” Marlowe said. “I’m appreciative of the other places that I’ve been. I was able to grow and learn and now coming back here, it’s just so awesome.”
The Bills could get another key return to the secondary. After starting the season on the physically-unable-to-perform list, Tre’Davious White is back on the active roster and could play against the Jets. White suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the team’s Thanksgiving night win over the New Orleans Saints last season and has been in the final stages of his rehab process.
McDermott said White has looked strong in practice, but would not commit to saying whether he would be able to play against the Jets.