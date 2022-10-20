Bills QB Josh Allen and GF Brittany Williams Show Out at NLCS

Josh Allen can’t seem to get away from sports in his off week.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback spent part of his bye week checking out his home-state sports team, attending the NLCS between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park. Allen watched from a luxury box with his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, and earned some attention both for their appearance and for his unique Bills attire.

Allen Supports Padres

While the Bills are on their bye week and basking in a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen trekked back to his home state of California to cheer on the Padres. The Fox broadcast of the game showed Allen sitting with Williams, taking a selfie.

Is this a #Bills hat in Padres colors? Will #BillsMafia take over SD now? 😜 pic.twitter.com/BCDbRMt17i — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) October 19, 2022

Allen’s appearance caught some attention online, with many fans praising the brown-and-yellow version of the Bills hat that he sported. The colors matched not only San Diego’s team colors, but also the primary colors of Allen’s college team, the Wyoming Cowboys.

Other Bills fans decided to jump on the Padres bandwagon to show support for their team’s quarterback.

“Josh likes the Padres? I like the Padres now. I’m a big fan now. That’s baseball, right?” one fan tweeted.

Allen appeared to be a guest of the franchise. Before the game, he met with Padres CEO Erik Greupner and former Padres great Trevor Hoffman, posing in his Padres jersey while Hoffman sported a red Bills jersey with Allen’s No. 17.

Thanks to @JoshAllenQB for the bye week support! @THoffman51 returning the love for the @BuffaloBills and Bills Mafia! pic.twitter.com/COkVBqa0zZ — Erik Greupner (@erikgreupner) October 19, 2022

Allen the Sports Lover

As Allen has grown into a bona fide NFL star, his appearances at other sporting events have garnered some national attention. Back in April, Golf Magazine writer Dylan Dethier spotted Allen attending The Masters with New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. The two were seen following Tiger Woods’ group.

The appearance drew some viral attention, but Audacy’s Jesse Pantuosco noted that there was no actual photographic evidence of his visit.

“If you’re looking for photo evidence of Allen and Darnold walking the grounds at Augusta, you won’t find any,” Pantuosco wrote. “That’s because patrons are required to turn over their phones upon arrival.”

Williams has been with Allen at many of his sports outings. In May, the two attended the Miami Grand Prix together and rubbed elbows with some other celebrities, including reality television star turned entrepreneur Paris Hilton.

Josh Allen hanging with Paris Hilton. That’s, uh, names I never expected in one sentence. pic.twitter.com/cLPiGTrsSA — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) May 8, 2022

Allen sparked a friendship with McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo, and helped convince the Australian driver to become a member of the Bills Mafia. Ricciardo said he felt a strong connection to the team’s passionate fanbase.

“To be honest, mate, every week I’d see something viral on Instagram with the Bills Mafia. It kind of reminds me of my mates back home,” Ricciardo said, via ESPN. “It is a team we would support. It speaks our language.

“I think they’re all having a good time. By the sounds of it they’re very loyal fans. I know as well the Bills Mafia has a big charity, another incentive to get behind them. It’s giving back to the community and I thought that was pretty cool as well.”