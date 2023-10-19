Bills QB Josh Allen Claps Back at Criticism of OC Ken Dorsey

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said after the team’s 14-9 win over the New York Giants on October 15 that the team’s offense had some problems to address — but reiterated this week that the offensive coordinator is not one of them.

The Bills struggled to move the ball against a Giants defense that had been among the league’s worst this season, being shut out through three quarters before scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win. Allen shared some honest criticism after the game, but this week spoke out against those criticizing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for his direction of the offense.

Josh Allen Says ‘All’ Criticism of Ken Dorsey Misguided

Speaking to reporters on October 18, Allen was asked about the increasingly vocal critics of Dorsey and his play-calling. Allen said he believed that “all” the criticism being pointed at Dorsey was misguided, noting that the team’s offense is still near the top of the league.

“I trust him implicitly. If you look at the statistics over the last couple of years, of how much we’ve scored and how efficient we’ve been as an offense, we’re at the top or near the top in almost every statistical category,” Allen said, via The Associated Press. “Just because we’ve hit a lull right now doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the end of the world. We’re working through some things and this adversity is going to help us moving forward to get our answers quicker.”

Though the Bills rank third in the NFL with 28.0 points per game, they have struggled in the last two games. After being shut out for much of the first half in their October 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bills were shut out for three full quarters in their win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

A molly-whopper of a story, thanks to Mitch Morse. Josh Allen dismisses criticism of coordinator Ken Dorsey for Bills' slow-starting offense (from @AP) https://t.co/Dc8HMHVL5E — John Wawrow 🤷‍♂️ (@john_wawrow) October 18, 2023

Allen and the offense came alive in the final quarter, scoring two touchdowns to take a 14-9 victory. After the game, Allen said there was definitely room for improvement.

“We’re a much better team than what we showed,” Allen told reporters after the game.

“I don’t want to make mountains out of molehills here,” Allen added. “We’ve been an extremely efficient offense, we’ve scored a lot of points but in the last two games we haven’t gotten off to a hot start. We’ve got to figure out why that is and how to get ourselves out of a funk early on and into a good rhythm early on. We’ll take it one game at a time, one week at a time and try to get better throughout the week.”

Bills Coach Addresses Criticism

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was also asked about the recent struggles for the offense and whether he might consider taking away play-calling duties from Dorsey. While McDermott agreed that there were issued that needed to be addressed, he reiterated his support for the second-year coordinator.

“I’m confident in Ken Dorsey and our offensive staff,” McDermott said. “We’ve done some things well offensively this year. Of late, we’ve been certainly too inconsistent. And that’s what we have to look at here.”