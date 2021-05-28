Bills QB Josh Allen Opens up About Offseason Controversy as OTAs Start

Josh Allen got into some hot water this offseason with his guarded response on the COVID-19 vaccine, and now the Buffalo Bills quarterback is once again addressing the issue as the team starts OTA workouts.

Allen refused to say whether he had gotten the vaccine when asked earlier in the offseason, and still had no definitive answer as the team returned to Buffalo this week. The issue of player vaccinations has become a hot topic in Buffalo, with Allen’s coach making it clear that he wants as many players protected from infection as possible.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Allen Still Mum on Vaccination Status Back in April, Allen drew some fire after an appearance on “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt” in which he said he had not yet come to a decision on whether to get the vaccine. When asked if he’d gotten one, Allen said he was still trying to gather information about it. “I don’t know. I’m still debating that,” Allen replied, via WGRZ. Allen went on to say that he was putting a lot of thought into the decision, stressing that it should be up to each player to come to their own conclusion. “I’m a big statistics and logical guy. So if the statistics show it’s the right thing for me to do, I’d do it,” Allen said. “Again I’d lean the other way too if that’s what it said.” 2021 Josh Allen: First look.#Bills pic.twitter.com/LpPFWMDwh4 — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) May 25, 2021 The statement led to some criticism of Allen, with many believing that he was casting doubt on a vaccine proven to be safe and effective. As the team came back together this week to start OTAs, Allen maintained his stance and emphasized that it is up to each player to figure out what is best for them. “What the right answer is and how to go about it, we’re not sure and we’re trying to get to a conclusion,” Allen said, via WGRZ. “But at the same time we’re letting everybody make their own personal decision on this matter and that’s really all I have to say about that.”