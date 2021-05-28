Bills QB Josh Allen Opens up About Offseason Controversy as OTAs Start

Bills QB Josh Allen Opens up About Offseason Controversy as OTAs Start

Josh Allen

Getty Josh Allen reacts to a play against the Baltimore Ravens.

Josh Allen got into some hot water this offseason with his guarded response on the COVID-19 vaccine, and now the Buffalo Bills quarterback is once again addressing the issue as the team starts OTA workouts.

Allen refused to say whether he had gotten the vaccine when asked earlier in the offseason, and still had no definitive answer as the team returned to Buffalo this week. The issue of player vaccinations has become a hot topic in Buffalo, with Allen’s coach making it clear that he wants as many players protected from infection as possible.

Allen Still Mum on Vaccination Status

Back in April, Allen drew some fire after an appearance on “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt” in which he said he had not yet come to a decision on whether to get the vaccine. When asked if he’d gotten one, Allen said he was still trying to gather information about it.

“I don’t know. I’m still debating that,” Allen replied, via WGRZ.

Allen went on to say that he was putting a lot of thought into the decision, stressing that it should be up to each player to come to their own conclusion.

“I’m a big statistics and logical guy. So if the statistics show it’s the right thing for me to do, I’d do it,” Allen said. “Again I’d lean the other way too if that’s what it said.”

The statement led to some criticism of Allen, with many believing that he was casting doubt on a vaccine proven to be safe and effective. As the team came back together this week to start OTAs, Allen maintained his stance and emphasized that it is up to each player to figure out what is best for them.

“What the right answer is and how to go about it, we’re not sure and we’re trying to get to a conclusion,” Allen said, via WGRZ. “But at the same time we’re letting everybody make their own personal decision on this matter and that’s really all I have to say about that.”

Bills Coach Pushes for Vaccinations

While Allen is still not taking a strong stance on either side of the issue, Bills head coach Sean McDermott has made it clear that he would like to have as many players vaccinated as possible. McDermott said that the team is at close to “60-percent normal” in terms of COVID-19 protocols within the building. He has hinted that it would be a competitive advantage to be able to lift more protocol, which is expected to come with higher levels of player vaccinations.

The Bills were able to avoid the widespread outbreaks that struck other teams during the 2020 season, but still felt the effects of the virus. Games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans were postponed due to outbreaks on other teams, and there were no fans at home games until the playoffs.

With the Bills potentially able to move beyond some of the restrictions in place last year, McDermott has discussed the advantages of having as many players vaccinated as possible.

“There’s health and safety, and then there’s also what you’ve got to do to do your job,” McDermott said, via WGRZ. “I think those are the two prongs of the fork right now that must be considered and considered seriously.”

