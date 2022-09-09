Bills QB Josh Allen Shares Emotional Moment With Family After Win

Josh Allen’s homecoming couldn’t have been sweeter.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback played in his home state of California for the first time in his NFL career, leading his team to a decisive 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Thursday’s season opener. Allen had a large contingent of friends and family on hand, and got to share an emotional moment with his parents after the win.

Allen Leads Bills to Win in His Home State

The last time Allen played football in his native California, he was a little-known junior college quarterback well below the radar of Division I colleges and invisible to NFL scouts. After growing up in the small northern California town of Firebaugh, Allen didn’t get any Division I offers and went to play at JUCO Reedley College. As the story famously goes, Allen sent an email to more than 1,000 colleges trying to sell himself but got just one offer, from Wyoming.

After skyrocketing to a top NFL prospect and growing into an MVP candidate with the Bills, Allen finally got the chance to return to California.