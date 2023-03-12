Bills’ Josh Allen Reveals How He’ll ‘Slay’ Aaron Rodgers if He Joins Jets

If Aaron Rodgers somehow finds his way to the AFC East in the coming weeks, Josh Allen will be ready with an unusual approach to “slay” the former MVP.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback opened up this week about the trade rumors connecting Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Green Bay Packers have openly hinted that Rodgers’ time with the franchise is coming to an end, and many insiders have pegged the Jets as a frontrunner to land the future Hall of Famer.

Josh Allen Suggests Unusual Approach to Beat Aaron Rodgers

In a conversation with former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall, Allen broached the topic of his off-the-field friend being traded into the division. Marshall noted that Rodgers could present a major hurdle to the Bills winning the division, and wondered how Allen would try to stop him.

“That’s another dragon!” Marshall said in a clip shared from the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast. “How you slay that dragon?”

Josh Allen on Aaron Rodgers potentially being in the division 😂 pic.twitter.com/qMDFB00ZiI — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) March 12, 2023

“You just gotta keep some ayahuasca on hand,” Allen joked, referring to the hallucinogenic concoction that Rodgers has spoken about taking in the past.

Rodgers opened up about ayahuasca last year, but pushed back on assertions that it is a “drug.”

“You’re not standing up drinking, having this Jesus revival, slaying in the spirit. It’s not like that,” Rodgers said in an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” last year. “You don’t have some immediate pass out into oblivion.”

Allen has forged a friendship with Rodgers off the field, thanks in part to their shared passion for a different sport. The two have competed against each other on the golf course, taking part in The Match, a televised competition last year with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. They then faced off again in last month’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with Rodgers beating Allen and the rest of the field.

Rumors Connecting Aaron Rodgers to New York Jets Heating Up

The rumors connecting Rodgers to the Jets have steadily picked up steam in recent weeks, thanks in part to some financial maneuvers freeing up cap space in New York. As ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported, the Jets reworked a number of contracts to free up more than $23 million in space.

The Jets also flew to Southern California last week to meet with Rodgers, and Packers president Mark Murphy confirmed that the team granted them permission to speak with the former league MVP.

Rodgers, who has spent the offseason deciding if he wants to request a trade from the Packers, return to Green Bay, or potentially retire, hinted that his decision would be coming very soon.

“Stay tuned. I think it won’t be long,” Rodgers said in a video published on March 11. “There’s a time limit for all this.”

Some believe that the move could be imminent. Reporter Connor Hughes of SNY reported on Saturday that both teams already have an agreement in principle and just need the final go-ahead from Rodgers to finalize the trade.

“From my understanding on #Jets & Aaron Rodgers: Everything that needs to be done is essentially done in regards to a trade,” Hughest reported. “Sides have worked out what needs to be worked out. So if Rodgers wants to be a Jet, he will be a Jet. Broken record, but … just waiting on him to decide.”