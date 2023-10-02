Bills QB Josh Allen Sends Message to Dolphins With Trolling Celebration

Before their game against the Buffalo Bills on October 1, some members of the Miami Dolphins openly wondered why they came into the game as underdogs despite hanging 70 points on the Denver Broncos the previous week.

But quarterback Josh Allen went on to prove exactly why the Bills were favored — then sent a message to the Dolphins about their doubts. Allen and teammate Stefon Diggs were seen trolling the Dolphins for the pregame doubts they showed in the Bills, leading to some viral attention.

Josh Allen Quiets Miami’s Doubts

Some members of the Dolphins were open about their confusion over the betting line for the game, which showed the Bills as three-point favorites even though the Dolphins came in undefeated and coming off a 50-point win. The day before the game, the Dolphins took to X to share a series of pictures of players wearing a shirt with a puzzled emoji.

The guys really said 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bbOMuJYuNi — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2023

The Bills quickly addressed that confusion, weathering some early difficulties on defense to clamp down their divisional rival en route to a 48-20 victory. During the game, cameras caught both Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs trolling to Dolphins by making the same confused emoji face back to their AFC East rival.

This is a next-level troll job by Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen LOL 🤔 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/dQubse7S7T — Mat Mlodzinski (@MatMlodzinski) October 1, 2023

Images of Allen and Diggs trolling the Dolphins captured some viral attention.

“Bills QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs certainly saw the t-shirts,” wrote reporter Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com. “After outplaying every member of the Dolphins squad on the field, the duo made sure to out meme the Miami players as well as they both made the meme gesture during their 48-20 blowout win.”

Bills Wanted to Send Message

Even though the Bills were coming off a 37-3 shellacking of the Washington Commanders in Week 3, their win was overshadowed by Miami’s near-record 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos. Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver said the Bills wanted to remind everyone that the division goes through Buffalo.

“We’re just trying to wake everybody up and make people talk,” Oliver said, via The Associated Press. “We want everybody to know that this defense is for real. And we got special guys.”

Oliver and the Bills defense clamped down the Dolphins when it mattered most, holding them to 3 of 10 on third down and 0 for 3 on fourth down. Coming into the game, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had been sacked just one time, but the Bills brought him down four times and forced two turnovers as the Dolphins scored just six points in the second half.

The outcome was demoralizing for Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who said after the game that the loss was a humbling one.

“First off, I think the Buffalo Bills proved why they are the team our whole division is trying to beat. They’ve won it for how many years in a row now?” McDaniel said.

“I would be lying if I was pumped about anything from our team today,” he added. “I think the National Football League is a very humbling game. And if you’re not on your stuff and you are playing a team that is, this will happen.”