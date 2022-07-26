Bills Rumors: Top Rookie on Track to Become Team’s Week 1 Starter

The Buffalo Bills traded up in the first round of May’s NFL Draft to fill their most immediate need, and the player they selected appears to be ready for the task.

Through the first few days of the team’s training camp, rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam has earned a place with the first unit and gotten some praise from teammates for his attentiveness and willingness to learn. A fast start from Elam could be important for a team that will likely need a fill-in for All-Pro Tre’Davious White until he can return from a torn ACL.

Elam Impresses in Training Camp

As SI.com’s Albert Breer noted, Elam and veteran cornerback Dane Jackson have been working with the first team through the first three days of training camp. Both appear to be on track to start in the team’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, but Breer pointed out that only one will likely remain a starter after White’s return.

“How they play could wind up being important, with Tre’Davious White on PUP recovering from torn ACL, and not a sure thing to be back for Week 1,” Breer wrote. “After White does return, either Jackson or Kaiir will likely end up bookending him at the position.”

Elam has already made a big impression on his teammates, including All-Pro safety Micah Hyde. At camp on Tuesday, Hyde praised the hard work that Elam has put in so far and his ability to understand defensive concepts.

Micah Hyde is impressed with Kaiir Elam’s listening skills around the Bills veteran defensive backs. “I can’t speak for him, but I feel like if I’m a young guy in his position, I’d feel real fortunate to step in that position.” @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/mXMSINeDxG — Julianne Pelusi (@JuliannePelusi) July 26, 2022

“He’s able to step in right now with some guys that have been together for a long time,” Hyde said, via WGRZ. “He hears what we’re talking about. He hears how we say things in meetings, so he can paint the picture himself just by asking questions that he asks.”

Mike D’Abate of SI.com’s Bill Central suggested something even bigger for Elam than just a Week 1 starter. He wrote that Elam could be the best cornerback taken in this draft class, noting that he will immediately be one of the most athletic players on Buffalo’s defense.

White’s Return Remains Unclear

Elam’s place on the depth chart to start the season will depend largely on the progress of White’s rehab. He suffered a season-ending ACL tear in a game on Thanksgiving night last season and has been working his way into more strenuous exercise. As training camp opened on July 24, White was seen going through individual workouts with the team’s training staff and exerting pressure on the left knee.

Day 2 of #BillsCamp and more encouraging signs from Tre'Davious White. You can see him working with the training staff, jumping off that left knee he suffered a torn ACL and even sprinting with a parachute attached. pic.twitter.com/JIqDTbqGlu — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) July 25, 2022

The Bills have been tight-lipped about the exact timeline for White’s return. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that White is exactly where he’s supposed to be with his rehab, but would not say if he will be back by Week 1. A torn ACL traditionally takes close to a year for a full recovery, though some athletes have been ready months ahead of time while others have rushed recoveries and suffered subsequent injuries.

“He’s on schedule,” McDermott said. “He looks really good. He’s working his tail off. And Tre is a consummate pro. So that has not changed. We’re excited to get him back when we can get him back.”

