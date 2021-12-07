Bills TE Dawson Knox Under Fire for Missed Chances in Patriots Loss

Dawson Knox is in the midst of a breakout season for the Buffalo Bills and has blossomed into one of the most effective tight ends in the league, but it was a series of missed opportunities that stood out to many Bills fans in the team’s loss to the New England Patriots.

The Patriots outmuscled Buffalo on Monday Night Football, earning a 14-10 victory that has given them a 1.5-game lead in the AFC East. While the Bills — and Knox specifically — had opportunities to take the lead, they could not seize any of them.

Knox’s Lost Chances

With the winds in Orchard Park gusting to 50 mph and higher, passing was a tall order for both teams. The Patriots took the ball almost entirely out of the hands of rookie quarterback Mac Jones, having him throw just three passes and instead pounding the ground game. The Bills allowed Allen to throw more, but found difficulty getting any rhythm in the passing game.

Many are blaming Knox for his role in those struggles. The Bills tight end had a key early drop on a pass that likely cost the Bills a first down, and had an even more costly one as the game was winding down. With 2:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, Allen drove the Bills into the red zone and the team faced a 3rd-and-14 from the 18-yard line. Allen scrambled to evade pressure on the play and was able to find Knox in the endzone, but he could not hold onto the ball as Patriots defenders closed in.

Knox already had another miscue that drive that had pushed the Bills back, committing a false start on the previous play to force a longer third down, and his failure to haul in what would have been the go-ahead touchdown led to some sharp criticism.

Josh Allen has thrown some good balls considering this wind. Dawson Knox has two drops. — Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive) December 7, 2021

Holy crap Dawson Knox is KILLING the Bills. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 7, 2021

Dawson Knox was prophetic a few weeks ago at the podium talking about what he needed to do to be there for his quarterback. He needs to make these plays. Period. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) December 7, 2021