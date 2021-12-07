Bills TE Dawson Knox Under Fire for Missed Chances in Patriots Loss

Dawson Knox is in the midst of a breakout season for the Buffalo Bills and has blossomed into one of the most effective tight ends in the league, but it was a series of missed opportunities that stood out to many Bills fans in the team’s loss to the New England Patriots.
The Patriots outmuscled Buffalo on Monday Night Football, earning a 14-10 victory that has given them a 1.5-game lead in the AFC East. While the Bills — and Knox specifically — had opportunities to take the lead, they could not seize any of them.
Knox’s Lost Chances
With the winds in Orchard Park gusting to 50 mph and higher, passing was a tall order for both teams. The Patriots took the ball almost entirely out of the hands of rookie quarterback Mac Jones, having him throw just three passes and instead pounding the ground game. The Bills allowed Allen to throw more, but found difficulty getting any rhythm in the passing game.
Many are blaming Knox for his role in those struggles. The Bills tight end had a key early drop on a pass that likely cost the Bills a first down, and had an even more costly one as the game was winding down. With 2:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, Allen drove the Bills into the red zone and the team faced a 3rd-and-14 from the 18-yard line. Allen scrambled to evade pressure on the play and was able to find Knox in the endzone, but he could not hold onto the ball as Patriots defenders closed in.
Knox already had another miscue that drive that had pushed the Bills back, committing a false start on the previous play to force a longer third down, and his failure to haul in what would have been the go-ahead touchdown led to some sharp criticism.
As NBC Sports Edge noted, Knox had plenty of opportunities but only managed two catches for 16 yards.
“Knox’s six targets tied Emmanuel Sanders for second on the team behind Stefon Diggs’ seven,” the report noted. “But Knox had a miserable night and one he’s going to want to forget. He dropped at least two passes and committed a back-breaking false start on the Bills’ final drive to push them back to 3rd-and-14 from a more manageable 3rd-and-9.”
Knox owned up to his struggles, telling reporters after the game that he knew he should have had the catches that turned into drops.
The performance against New England aside, Knox is still in the midst of his best season in the NFL, making 33 catches for 429 yards and seven touchdowns.
Blame to Go Around
Knox was not alone in facing criticism after the loss. The Bills struggled in many aspects of the game, namely the run defense that could do little to stop a New England team that almost completely abandoned its passing game.
The Bills also struggled on offense beyond Knox’s miscues. After the loss, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the team needs to figure out why they failed to take advantage of many short drives and only scored once in four red-zone opportunities.
The Bills now face a more difficult path to the division, likely needing to beat the Patriots when the teams play in New England on December 26 for any chance at winning the AFC East.
