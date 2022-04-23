Bills HC Sean McDermott Makes Strong Statement About Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott doesn’t seem worried about Josh Allen’s star growing too bright for the team.

The Bills quarterback has become something of a sports celebrity as he ascended to the stratosphere of NFL stars over the past two seasons. Allen’s dinner outings with his longtime girlfriend have become fodder for celebrity news outlets, and his offseason now includes two different major golf competitions.

But as the Bills open their offseason team activities this week, McDermott said he’s not worried that Allen’s focus could start to be pulled away from the team.

McDermott Talks About Allen’s Commitment

The Bills opened their first voluntary workouts this week, bringing Allen back from California to work out with teammates in Orchard Park. Though Allen has a lot more on his plate than in the last few offseasons, McDermott said he’s confident that the Pro Bowl quarterback can handle it all.

“If this was his first offseason or second offseason, I’d be a little bit more concerned. But the way his plan unfolded through year one, two, three and beyond, he’s mature enough to handle it the right way,” McDermott said via video conference.

Josh Allen: I don't feel like I need to be here, but I absolutely want to be here #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/4U5otntNgY — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 20, 2022

Allen also said he was excited to get started working again, now close to three months after the season ended in heartbreaking fashion with an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round.

“I don’t feel like I need to be here, but I absolutely want to be here,” Allen said.

Allen will still be splitting some of his offseason time between the Bills and his other endeavors. He signed on to compete in “The Match,” a televised golf competition where he will be teaming up with Patrick Mahomes to take on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/3ByQqBkIJR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

New Faces for Allen, Bills

The start of voluntary workouts this week gave Allen and other members of the Bills offense the chance to work with some of their new coaches, including new quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. The man Brady replaced in that position, Ken Dorsey, has been promoted to offensive coordinator after the New York Giants tapped Brian Daboll as their new head coach.

Allen said keeping the continuity between Daboll and Dorsey is making for a smooth transition.

“The same verbiage that we’re using is a huge piece, especially for me, just so I’m not learning a digit system or thinking trips right is one thing when it’s actually something different in someone else’s offense,” Allen said, via SI.com. “So I’m thankful that Dorsey is keeping the same verbiage and terminology.”

Allen added that not everything will be the same under Dorsey, but the concepts will be the same — leaning on playmakers like Stefon Diggs.

“Again, there’s going to be a lot of different things we do, there’s going to be probably a lot of the same things that we do,” Allen said. “But ultimately, it’s just trying to find the right ways to get it into our playmakers’ hands and allow them to be as successful as they can be.”

