Ex-Bills QB Who Once Beat Out Josh Allen Lands Another NFL Job

Seven years after he beat out rookie Josh Allen for the starting quarterback job with the Buffalo Bills, Nathan Peterman is on to another new team.
The New Orleans Saints announced on March 19 that they signed the 29-year-old quarterback to a one-year contract. Peterman spent the last two years with the Chicago Bears, appearing in five games with one start.
Peterman will now have the chance to reunite with quarterback Derek Carr, who he backed up during their time together on the Las Vegas Raiders, and compete for a backup job.
Nathan Peterman Excited for New Opportunity
The journeyman quarterback is coming off a turbulent year in Chicago, where he was released twice within the span of three weeks as the team juggled backup quarterbacks. Peterman said he was excited for the opportunity in New Orleans and made an early call to Carr, his former teammate.
“I’m extremely excited to be back with him,” Peterman said, via NOLA.com.
Peterman will also have the chance to reunite with Andrew Janocko, the quarterbacks coach in New Orleans who also worked with Peterman in Chicago.
As NOLA.com noted, Peterman could have the chance to earn the No. 2 job behind Carr after veteran Jameis Winson left to sign with the Cleveland Browns. Second-year quarterback Jake Haener is also expected to compete for the backup job, though the fourth-round pick saw no action on the field in 2023.
Peterman said he’s ready to back up Carr if he can earn the job.
“We had a great relationship and continue to have that,” Peterman said. “It’s been fun. In the room, I’ve always tried to help him as much as possible (and) on gameday, as well. Anyway I can. You always need someone to just have fun and compete with. Derek’s a great competition, and so, (we’re) always trying to push each other.”
Rough Tenure in Buffalo
Peterman had a polarizing tenure in Buffalo, earning his first starting job during his rookie season in 2017 when first-year head coach Sean McDermott benched Tyrod Taylor against the then-San Diego Chargers. Peterman lasted only a half, throwing five interceptions before halftime and being pulled for Taylor.
The rookie quarterback did have a highlight later that season, throwing a touchdown in a driving blizzard against the Indianapolis Colts. Though later suffered a head injury and did not finish the game, Peterman’s score helped the Bills win the game and ultimately stay in the playoff race. The team would earn a playoff berth that year, ending a drought of 17 years with no postseason appearances.
Peterman returned to Buffalo the next season, initially winning the starting job over then-rookie Allen during training camp. His tenure as starter didn’t last much longer in the second season, with coaches pulling Peterman just after halftime in Week 1 after the Bills fell behind 40-0 to the Baltimore Ravens. Peterman was released later that season.
Despite the rough start to his career, Peterman continued to find opportunities in the NFL. He played for the Las Vegas Raiders from 2020-2021, appearing in two games during that stretch.