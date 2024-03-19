Ex-Bills QB Who Once Beat Out Josh Allen Lands Another NFL Job

“I’m extremely excited to be back with him,” Peterman said, via NOLA.com.

Peterman will also have the chance to reunite with Andrew Janocko, the quarterbacks coach in New Orleans who also worked with Peterman in Chicago.

As NOLA.com noted, Peterman could have the chance to earn the No. 2 job behind Carr after veteran Jameis Winson left to sign with the Cleveland Browns. Second-year quarterback Jake Haener is also expected to compete for the backup job, though the fourth-round pick saw no action on the field in 2023.

Saints sign QB Nathan Peterman!https://t.co/4weLL2gXqF — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 18, 2024

Peterman said he’s ready to back up Carr if he can earn the job.

“We had a great relationship and continue to have that,” Peterman said. “It’s been fun. In the room, I’ve always tried to help him as much as possible (and) on gameday, as well. Anyway I can. You always need someone to just have fun and compete with. Derek’s a great competition, and so, (we’re) always trying to push each other.”

Rough Tenure in Buffalo

Peterman had a polarizing tenure in Buffalo, earning his first starting job during his rookie season in 2017 when first-year head coach Sean McDermott benched Tyrod Taylor against the then-San Diego Chargers. Peterman lasted only a half, throwing five interceptions before halftime and being pulled for Taylor.

The rookie quarterback did have a highlight later that season, throwing a touchdown in a driving blizzard against the Indianapolis Colts. Though later suffered a head injury and did not finish the game, Peterman’s score helped the Bills win the game and ultimately stay in the playoff race. The team would earn a playoff berth that year, ending a drought of 17 years with no postseason appearances.

Peterman returned to Buffalo the next season, initially winning the starting job over then-rookie Allen during training camp. His tenure as starter didn’t last much longer in the second season, with coaches pulling Peterman just after halftime in Week 1 after the Bills fell behind 40-0 to the Baltimore Ravens. Peterman was released later that season.

Despite the rough start to his career, Peterman continued to find opportunities in the NFL. He played for the Las Vegas Raiders from 2020-2021, appearing in two games during that stretch.