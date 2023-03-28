Insider Shares Grim Update on Bills’ Pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins

The Buffalo Bills may be out of the race to land DeAndre Hopkins.

After reports that the Bills were a frontrunner to trade for the Arizona Cardinals receiver, The Athletic’s Tim Graham gave a more pessimistic update on their status.

“Barring a significant development, the Bills are not trading for DeAndre Hopkins,” Graham tweeted.

Graham’s update came a day after Bills general manager Brandon Beane also threw some cold water on the Hopkins rumors, advising fans not to look too deeply into what they’re seeing on social media.

Bills Address DeAndre Hopkins Rumors

The Bills had been pegged as a frontrunner to land Hopkins, who is reportedly on the trade block as the Cardinals enter a rebuild. NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were among the most active suitors.

“#Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins’ trade market headlined by #Bills, per NFL sources,” Wilson tweeted on March 23. “Five-time Pro Bowl selection has plenty of interest on trade market, but financial expectations might impact any further interest from #Chiefs #Ravens not among bidders, per sources.”

Beane addressed the rumors at NFL meetings this week, warning that the rumors circulating through social media don’t always match reality.

Brandon Beane pumped the brakes on the DeAndre Hopkins rumors today in Phoenix. “Social media is social media, don’t take that too far. … Our name gets thrown into a lot of things, sometimes we’ve done 1% (of what’s been reported).” Beane said team isn’t out on OBJ, either. pic.twitter.com/ESXsIgKpVe — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 27, 2023

“You know me, when we’ve talked about [Odell Beckham Jr.] guys — that we’re always going to look for talent,” Beane said, via a video shared on Twitter by Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino. “So, we’re going to look at anything and everything, and you know our name gets thrown in the hat (of) a lot of things, that sometimes…we’ve done 1 percent. One person made one call and they’ve looped us in that we’re all over him and we’ve offered him a contract. You know, it’s funny sometimes, but that’s as far as I can go into it. You know, he’s on another team.”

The Bills have already made some marginal upgrades at wide receiver, bringing on speedy pass-catcher and return specialist Deonte Harty, who will likely play the role the outgoing Isaiah McKenzie played. They also landed former Miami Dolphins receiver Trent Sherfield, who last season made 30 catches for 417 and two touchdowns.

“A couple of teams were in the picture, but Buffalo came into the picture and it was just like something that I just could not look past with obviously how the offense plays, and obviously (Ken) Dorsey and Josh Allen, everything like that,” Sherfield said. “It’s like if you want to be an elite receiver, you come and play with an elite quarterback.”

Cardinals Address DeAndre Hopkins Trade Rumors

Despite the rampant trade rumors, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said the team is still planning on him being part of the offense next season.

“Right now, I’m operating under the premise that Hop’s our starting X [receiver] and people are going to have to defend him,” Gannon said, via ESPN.

The report noted that the Cardinals gave Hopkins permission to seek a trade, but Gannon said he’s still part of the team until a deal is finalized.

“He’s been great, and I’m looking forward to getting to work with him, too,” Gannon said. “So, everyone that has a jersey right now, I’m looking forward to coaching and fitting them all in together.”