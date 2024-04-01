Ex-Bills RB Sends 4-Word Message on Freak Accident That Ended His Season

After having his 2023 season cut short due to a freak jet ski accident, running back Nyheim Hines is sending a simple message — “I’ve learned my lesson.”
The former Buffalo Bills running back suffered a torn ACL in July 2023 when the jet ski he was driving was struck by another driver. Hines was lost for the season and became embroiled in a dispute with the team over pay he was owed for the season. The Bills later parted ways with Hines, who went on to sign a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns.
Appearing on the Up & Adams Show on April 1, Hines opened up about the accident and the lessons he’s taking from it.
Nyheim Hines Blames Himself
Hines told The Athletic’s Zak Keefer in November 2023 that he had not been driving the jet ski at all during the day of the accident, but wanted to refill it with gas at the marina before returning it to friends. Hines said he was stationary on the jet ski when it was struck by another driver, leaving him with a badly injured leg.
In his April 1 appearance, Hines took responsibility for putting himself in a situation where he was at risk of getting injured and said he won’t do that in the future.
“I could do better not putting myself in that situation,” Hines said. “It was a freak accident, but I’ve learned my lessons from that mistake. I won’t put myself in the situation to even miss the season off the field.
“Based off that, I could say whatever I want to about the Bills, but really it’s on me. I shouldn’t have put myself in that situation.”
Though Hines’ agent appeared to take aim at the Bills after the incident amid a reported dispute over what money he was owed, Hines later told The Athletic that the two sides were able to reach an amicable solution.
“We were both upset, both parties were upset,” Hines said in November. “I didn’t expect for that to happen. They didn’t expect for this to happen. We both had big plans for myself. And they know I hold myself accountable, and they knew that this is gonna kill me more than it kills them.”
Speedy Back Ready to Return
Hines said in Monday’s appearance that his rehab is coming along well and that he feels better than even just a month ago, when it was still difficult to run at full speed.
“I don’t wish an ACL surgery on anybody,” Hines said. “It’s tough the first two or three months, but you start seeing the light at the end of the tunnel in Month 4, 5, 6, 7.”
Though Hines had a big impact on the Bills after joining at the 2022 trade deadline — returning two kickoffs for touchdowns in a season finale win over the New England Patriots — the team released him on March 6 as part of a flurry of roster moves that generated more than $30 million in cap space in total. He now has the chance to provide some veteran depth in Cleveland behind Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford.