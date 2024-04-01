Ex-Bills RB Sends 4-Word Message on Freak Accident That Ended His Season

After having his 2023 season cut short due to a freak jet ski accident, running back Nyheim Hines is sending a simple message — “I’ve learned my lesson.”

The former Buffalo Bills running back suffered a torn ACL in July 2023 when the jet ski he was driving was struck by another driver. Hines was lost for the season and became embroiled in a dispute with the team over pay he was owed for the season. The Bills later parted ways with Hines, who went on to sign a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Appearing on the Up & Adams Show on April 1, Hines opened up about the accident and the lessons he’s taking from it.

Nyheim Hines Blames Himself

Hines told The Athletic’s Zak Keefer in November 2023 that he had not been driving the jet ski at all during the day of the accident, but wanted to refill it with gas at the marina before returning it to friends. Hines said he was stationary on the jet ski when it was struck by another driver, leaving him with a badly injured leg.

In his April 1 appearance, Hines took responsibility for putting himself in a situation where he was at risk of getting injured and said he won’t do that in the future.

“I could do better not putting myself in that situation,” Hines said. “It was a freak accident, but I’ve learned my lessons from that mistake. I won’t put myself in the situation to even miss the season off the field.