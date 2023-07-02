Ex-Bills TE Could Be Headed for Another Surprise Release This Summer

O.J. Howard in Roster Peril

Howard was one of the most high-profile signings for the Bills last offseason, and his release was a costly one. The Bills had signed Howard to a one-year, $3.5-million contract, one that was fully guaranteed and left them with $2.6 million in dead cap space last season, reporter Jon Scott tweeted.

After being released by the Bills at their final roster cutdown just before the season started, Howard signed with the Texans and had a hot start to the season. He made two catches for 38 yards in the season opener with the Texans, with both catches going for touchdowns. It was the first and only multi-touchdown game for Howard in his career.

Jerry Hughes’ interception helped lead to this touchdown for former #Bills tight end O.J. Howard. What a day for former Bills. pic.twitter.com/WnQxTz2Coq — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) September 11, 2022

But it was largely downhill from there for Howard, as he ended the season with 10 total catches for 145 yards. He never caught another touchdown after the opening game.

Now, just a little more than a year after he appeared poised to play a significant role in Buffalo’s offense, Howard signed with the Las Vegas Raiders but could once again find himself struggling to make an NFL roster. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox identified Howard as one of the league’s top veterans who could be on the roster bubble.

As Knox noted, Howard will be competing with fellow veteran Austin Hooper and rookie Michael Mayer to replace standout Darren Waller, who was traded to the New York Giants.