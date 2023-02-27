Proposed Trade Sends $100M Cornerback to Bills for Massive Draft Haul

The Buffalo Bills may have a leadership void on defense next season, and one insider believes they can fill it by trading for a $100 million cornerback.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Los Angeles Rams have held trade talks for All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, giving him a fresh start and replenishing some of the draft picks the team spent to build up a Super Bowl roster. Ramsey would likely find a hot trade market, with reports predicting a number of suitors.

Pro Football Talk’s Peter King believes the Bills could be one of the top candidates to land Ramsey, but said it would take a hefty package of draft picks to pull off the trade.

Ramsey on the Trade Block

The Rams could be motivated to move Ramsey in the coming weeks, Pelissero noted. The team is currently more than $14 million over the salary cap for the 2023 year, and Ramsey’s $17 million salary could make him a prime candidate to move this offseason.

The #Rams have had trade talks about six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey and league sources now believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks. Ramsey, 28, is due $17 million in 2023 on a front-loaded deal that averages $20M and L.A. is clearing cap space. pic.twitter.com/vTYlX7nn5B — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 25, 2023

Ramsey has opened up about his future with the Rams. Earlier this month, he responded to a Bleacher Report graphic asking fans to speculate where he could end up if the Rams were to cut him.

“100% chance I WONT get cut,” Ramsey said.

100% chance I WONT get cut 😂… God bless tho https://t.co/QBxFbEktrJ — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 17, 2023

But trading Ramsey could be lucrative for Los Angeles. King noted that the Rams have not had a first-round draft pick since taking Jared Goff first overall in 2016, having used their picks to build up the roster on both sides of the ball. The spending spree worked in bringing the team a Super Bowl, but now has left the cupboard bare.

Trading Ramsey could bring the Rams a package of picks, and King believes the Bills could land him for their first-round pick this season and other 2024 draft picks.

“My projection is the Rams could get something between a low first-round pick this year (Dallas, Buffalo and Kansas City could be interested, and pick between 26 and 31 overall) and a package of picks—perhaps a low two this year, and a fourth-rounder this year or next, that could rise depending on performance or play-time markers Ramsey could meet,” King wrote.

Bills Expected to Lose Veterans on Defense

Trading for Ramsey could help add leadership to a Buffalo defense that could be losing some key veterans in the coming offseason. Safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds are both headed to free agency, and the Bills will likely only afford to keep one.

As the NFL Network’s Coral Smith noted, the $100-million cornerback is still at the top of his game.