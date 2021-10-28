Bills QB Josh Allen Shares Emotional Message to Fans for Tribute

Buffalo Bills fans helped to lift up Josh Allen during a difficult period last year, and now the quarterback is offering an emotional message of thanks for the amazing tribute they created.

Allen’s grandmother passed away in November 2020, with the quarterback learning about her death the night before the Bills were set to host the Seattle Seahawks. Bills coach Sean McDermott said he gave Allen the option to skip the game to be with his family, but Allen decided to play and led Buffalo to a win. Afterward, fans showed their appreciation for Allen by making donations to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, a Buffalo institution that Allen had partnered with in the past.

This week, Allen got to see the result of those donations and shared a message with the Bills fans who made it happen.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Allen Shows Thanks

As WIVB in Buffalo reported, the donations from Bills fans — most in the amount of $17 to honor Allen’s jersey number — ended up raising $1.4 million for the special fund named for the quarterback’s grandmother, the Patricia Allen Fund. This week, the hospital unveiled the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing, which was funded through those donations.

Allen had a chance to speak with the hospital staff, sharing his gratitude both for them and for the fans who helped fund the new wing.

“It’s such a surreal moment,” Allen said as he toured the facility, via WIVB. “I just want to give a round of applause to each and every single one of you that works here. I’m so grateful to have this honor and have my grandmother memorialized like this. I’m so indebted to this great community and this City of Buffalo.”

Over 27,000 donations and more than $1 million dollars raised to honor @JoshAllenQB's grandmother and her family. The Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing at @OCHBuffalo is officially open. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/MKdsbY9oRb — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 26, 2021