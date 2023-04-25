Bills QB Josh Allen Skips Annual Tribute to Girlfriend Amid Breakup Rumors

Ever since quarterback Josh Allen landed with the Buffalo Bills in 2018, his girlfriend, Brittany Williams has been by his side. However, after Williams unfollowed Allen on Instagram and deleted several years’ worth of photos from her page that feature the Bills star, rumors swirled that the longtime couple called it quits.

For the past six years on April 25, Allen shared a sweet birthday tribute to Williams on Instagram, so when the date came and went without a new post in 2023, it only fueled the breakup rumors.

In 2017, he captioned a photo of the couple, “Happy 21st beautiful, wish I could celebrate with you!🤘🏼😘🍰,” and in 2018, he wrote a message to Williams that read, “T-Swift year 2️⃣2️⃣!! Thank you for being on this journey with me and putting up with me, I love you so much, you deserve it all!❤️”

For her 23rd birthday, he posted a trio of photos and wrote, “Happy Burt-Day Beautiful! 🐐 year never looked so good ❤️🔥 You deserve it all, I love you! Please help me in wishing a happy birthday to the one and only 🤘🏼,” and in 2020 he shared, “Hope your day was amazing as you, here’s to 24 and more! ❤️”

In 2021, Allen posted a video of Williams golfing and wrote, “Twenty-Fore no more… get it?😁😘 Happy Birthday, I love you! Swipe to see the swing of a future Olympian 😅❤️,” and last year, the former MVP candidate shared a photo of the couple celebrating her 26th birthday at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. He wrote, “Blessed to celebrate another year of your life ❤️ I love you so much 😘.”

Allen still follows Williams on Instagram and has not deleted any photos featuring the couple. Most recently, he liked the vacation photos she posted on March 10, a trip to Mexico that included Allen, Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen and fiancée Summer Juraszek, Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk and fiancée Ozzy Ozkan, along with Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his wife, Kennedy.

While Williams didn’t receive a tribute from Allen as of 9 p.m. ET, she received happy birthday messages from several former and current Bills players’ partners, including Juraszek, Meghan Hughes, Amanda Hyde, Kaytlyn Gentry, Hillary Trubisky, Ikea Perrier, and Meg DiMarco.

Josh Allen Told Reporters He’s ‘Never Been’ So Locked Into Football

Following the start of the Bills’ offseason workout program, Allen told reporters, “I think at this point, in my life, I’ve never been as focused or locked in on football as I am right now. I’m very excited and looking forward to getting here with the guys, building that team camaraderie, having guys over, and just doing that piece of it. Because I think that’s such a huge piece of it — when you’re able to trust teammates inside and outside the facility.”

While neither Allen nor Williams has publicly commented on their relationship status, Allen’s statement had a number of Bills fans on Twitter gushing over what sounded like to them a newly-single man solely focused on bringing Buffalo a Super Bowl championship.

If the rumors are true and Josh Allen is single imagine how hard he’s gonna throw that ball not being tied down pic.twitter.com/B562JXKCsH — Cam Ford (@camford23) April 16, 2023

One fan tweeted, “Hope my boy is doing alright. All I know is single Josh Allen is about to hoop next year. MVP season loading,” while another person wrote, “❤️💙Single Josh Allen about to be on a whole new level!!!”

Brittany Williams Celebrated Her Birthday With Girlfriends

A few days before her actual birthday, Williams celebrated with two close girlfriends who gifted her a cake with “#MHWN” written in icing on top, a hashtag which is linked to the podcast entitled, “My Husband Would Never.”

Not Britt with more (potential) shade towards Josh Allen 🥲😅 #MHWN pic.twitter.com/2laNxcMite — Lo (@lor_rehn) April 24, 2023

Over Easter weekend, she went on a girls’ trip to Palm Springs. On one of the photos she shared on Instagram, a fan commented, “He fumbled the bag hard 🔥🔥🔥,” while another person wrote, “Happy era ✨” to which Williams responded, “Preach 👏✨.”