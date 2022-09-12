Bills Rumors: Midseason Trade Could Send Pro-Bowl RB to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills‘ air attack was nearly unstoppable in the season-opening win over the Los Angeles Rams, but the ground game left some room for improvement — which one insider believes could come from the Los Vegas Raiders.

The Bills dismantled the Rams defense in Thursday’s 31-10 win, with quarterback Josh Allen completing 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Lead running back Devin Singletary had an efficient day as well, rushing for 48 yards on eight carries, an average of six yards per carry. But beyond Singeltary, the running back room left much to be desired, which could leave the Bills looking for midseason help.

Bills Running Backs Struggle

It was a forgettable opening game for rookie running back James Cook, who fumbled on the first touch of his NFL career. Bills head coach Sean McDermott benched Cook for a long stretch, and he played just two more snaps in the game.

After the game, McDermott showed some patience with Cook.

“We try and allow the player to reset and then get back out there,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “I thought (running backs) coach (Kelly) Skipper did a good job with allowing that time to take place. Then James was back out there for a couple … plays, I think, through the rest of the game. So I think that’s better than a player having to not go back out there and then sleep on it and not having a chance to kind of make up for the mistake, if you will. I think that’s something he’ll learn from and he needs to learn from. We can do a better job with it overall, as a team, as well.”

Cook wasn’t the only Bills running back to struggle on Thursday. Third-year power back Zack Moss had six carries for just 15 yards and also coughed up a late fumble. Though there is still a lot of season left for both to recover, the Bills could eventually look for outside help if it seems the depth at running back could hinder a Super Bowl run.

Bills Could Seek Pro-Bowl RB From Raiders

Buffalo News reporter Jay Skurski addressed the team’s shaky depth at running back in a recent mailbag column, answering a fan who suggested that the Bills could look to trade for Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

Skurski noted that both teams would need more time to evaluate, but said it could be a consideration if running back remains a need for the Bills and the Raiders are sliding out of playoff contention.