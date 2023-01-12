Veteran Bills WR Speaks Out After Surprise Addition to Injury Report

Isaiah McKenzie was a surprise addition to the Buffalo Bills‘ injury report this week, but the veteran wide receiver is confident that he’ll be able to play in the Super Wild Card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.

McKenzie did not participate in the team’s January 12 practice, and told ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg that he hurt his hamstring while running in practice on Wednesday. McKenzie gave an optimistic outlook for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins though would not outright say he could play.

“Nah, I should be fine,” the Bills receiver said, adding, “But we’ll see the next couple days.”

But another roster move from the Bills on Wednesday could cast doubt on McKenzie’s status for the weekend.

Isaiah McKenzie’s Status in Question

McKenzie, who had been largely a gadget player and jet-sweep specialist through his first four years with the Bills, had the most productive season of his career in the 2022-23 season. He made 42 catches for 423 yards, both career highs, and added four receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

His status for Sunday’s game is in question, with Thursday’s injury report listing that he did not practice.

The Bills will be facing an injury-struck Dolphins team, with head coach Mike McDaniel ruling out starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with a head injury and noting that veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater could be a long shot to return from an injured hand. That leaves rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson in line to start.

The Bills had trouble with the Dolphins in two games this season, losing their Week 3 meeting and squeaking past their AFC East foe 32-29 in their Week 15 meeting.

Potentially Bad Sign for McKenzie Before Dolphins Game

There may be a bad sign for McKenzie on Thursday, as the Bills signed veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley to the active roster. Beasley was signed to the practice squad in December and was elevated three times.

We've signed WR Cole Beasley from the practice squad and released OL Justin Murray. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/O4J3k8YFfi — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 12, 2023

Bills reporter Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 believes the move could signal that McKenzie’s status is more in doubt than he let on.

“I didn’t see Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie on the practice field today. He showed up unexpectedly on the injury report with a hamstring yesterday,” Capaccio tweeted. “That could be another reason why Cole Beasley was signed to the 53-man roster today.”

Beasley had asked the Bills for a trade following last season and was released after Buffalo was able to find a trade partner. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent two weeks with their practice squad before announcing his retirement in October, but came back two months later to join the Bills.

As Nick Wojton of the USA Today’s Bills Wire noted, Beasley’s elevation to the 53-man roster leaves the Bills with room to bring up another returning veteran receiver for the playoffs.

“In signing Beasley to the playoff roster, the Bills are left with an extra callup spot against the Dolphins,” Wojton wrote. “Buffalo has two each game, and can still use one on fellow veteran John Brown if they so choose, but the team no longer has to use both on two players at the same position group.