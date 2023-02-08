Little-Used Bills WR Named ‘Breakout Candidate’ for Next Season

There were high expectations around rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir as he entered his rookie season with the Buffalo Bills, but the production on the field failed to match the hype that built around him through a strong training camp and preseason.

But one analysis outlet believes Shakir could still be on the path to NFL stardom. Pro Football Focus identified the Boise State pass-catcher as a top breakout candidate for the coming season, noting that he is likely headed for a bigger workload in the coming season as the Bills look to bolster their receiving corps.

Shakir Going From Lesser Target to Star?

As PFF noted, the Bills could have gotten more use out of Shakir in his rookie season, but the team may have a chance to right that wrong as he moves into his second year in the NFL.

“Buffalo needed an injection of playmaking into its receiving corps this season, and the answer may have been staring them in the face all season in the form of rookie Khalil Shakir,” the outlet noted.

“Including the playoffs, Shakir saw just 23 targets all season despite running 171 routes. The Bills will be looking for ways to diversify that passing attack without breaking the bank, and upping Shakir’s workload is an obvious pathway.”

Though the Bills selected Shakir in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he faced some high expectations as ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller called him one of the biggest steals of the draft and compared him to San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The expectations continued to rise as Shakir had a strong preseason, making eight catches for 151 yards in three games.

But Shakir found only a minor role in the Bills’ offense, making 10 catches for 161 yards and one touchdown over the course of the season. He did see some time as punt returner, but lost the job when the Bills landed speedy running back Nyheim Hines at the trade deadline deal.

Big Opportunity for Shakir

Shakir could see the opportunity for an increased role in the coming season. Veteran wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow — who both saw their 2022 seasons cut short by injury — are headed to free agency this offseason. The team brought back former Bills receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley for the final stretch of the season, but it is not clear if either will return next season.

Jamison Crowder is about to be 30 missed like 19 games including playoffs past 2 seasons. Let him walk. Khalil Shakir is 23 much faster and more upside and 7 years younger pic.twitter.com/J95aPsnGSE — BillsFanMafia (@716BuffaloFan_) February 5, 2023

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox noted that the Bills may need to look for another reliable target in the offseason, suggesting they could look for one through the draft.

“If the Bills do decide to add another pass-catching tight end to the lineup, they’ll have options,” Knox wrote. “Georgia’s Darnell Washington, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid and Sam LaPorta of Iowa are each ranked between No. 32 and No. 50 on the B/R board.”

Top receiver Stefon Diggs will also be turning 30 during the upcoming season. While his production has yet to see a dropoff, that is an age when many receivers move into a decline, which could give the Bills even more reason to increase targets for a players like Shakir.