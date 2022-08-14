Bills Release Former USC Cornerback After First Preseason Game

The Buffalo Bills are making their first trims to their roster, and a former practice squad cornerback has become one of the first casualties.

The Bills announced a round of cuts less than 24 hours after their first preseason game. Former USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin, an undrafted free agent last season who earned a futures contract in January, was among those released.

Griffin Spent 2021 With Bills

Griffin was let go after the Bills rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts 27-24 in the preseason opener. Griffin had one tackle in the game.

The 23-year-old was on Buffalo’s practice squad last season and signed a futures contract with the Bills in January. He gained a bit more attention than the average practice squad player, as Griffin is the son of rapper Warren G.

Though Griffin took a different path than his father, he still took plenty of influence from his background in music.

“I’ve never had interest in music really, but that’s where I got my rhythm from,” Griffin told the team’s official website. “I like to dance because I’ve heard music all my life. Football is the first thing I feel like I’ve known as my first love. I’ve had a passion for it since I was four years old only because I feel like I can be myself and it’s me.”

After going undrafted out of USC, Griffin said he felt something to prove in the NFL.

“I have a big chip on my shoulder because my dream was to make it to the NFL, but my dream was also to hear my name being called,” Griffin said. “Now I have to show why I deserve to be here.”

Bills Filled With Young Talent at Cornerback

There was plenty of competition at cornerback this season, with two young standouts expected to take on big roles. With All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White still rehabbing a torn ACL, the Bills used their top draft pick on Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Elam will likely be taking on a big role early in the season.

“We need Kaiir to step up and play well for us early,” Frazier said via video conference on June 7.

Elam said he’s not worried too much about having to jump into the mix early.

“There’s no pressure,” Elam said. “Football is football. I go out there, listen to my coaches, make plays and have fun. At the end of the day, help this team win, that’s the most important thing.”

While insiders predicted as soon as Elam was drafted that he could be a Week 1 starter, another rookie defensive back has taken many by surprise. Sixth-round cornerback Christian Benford has looked impressive in training camp and in Saturday’s game against the Colts, when he was credited with a pass breakup on a fourth-down stop in the first half.

6th round rookie Christian Benford locking up Pittman on 4th down. pic.twitter.com/tJffgL1T9z — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 13, 2022

Earlier in training camp, Frazier said many overlooked Benford coming out of Villanova.

“He’s one of those guys who we felt may have been overlooked by a lot of people,” Frazier said, via Syracuse.com. “We were really excited that we were able to draft him.”

