Former Bills Rival Rob Gronkowski Visits Buffalo After Announcing Retirement

Since announcing his retirement earlier in the month, Gronwkoski has not taken much time off. He visited a military base in Texas to host a camp for kids, then traveled to Buffalo to join his four brothers in leading a Saturday morning workout in the city’s Fountain Plaza. As the Buffalo News reported, the event was organized by NextGen Fitness Buffalo, a gym owned by the Gronkowski brothers, and raised money for the local charity Friends of Carly.

4x Super Bowl champion TE Rob Gronkowski announces he is retiring from the NFL after an 11-year career. pic.twitter.com/x7IuevyxUz — NFL (@NFL) June 21, 2022

The event had a lot of appeal for Gronkowski. Not only did he drum up some publicity for the family business, he also got to support a good cause while reconnecting with some old friends. Gronkowski grew up in the Buffalo suburb of Williamsville, where he played high school football until leaving his senior season for Florida.

“This one is special because it hasn’t gone on in two or three years now,” Gronkowski said. “Everyone is pumped up for it. My high school buddies, they’re are all pumped up.”

“It’s a great foundation, and also at the same time, it’s a great party, and (I) get to see all my friends and family from Buffalo,” he added.